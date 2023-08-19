FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks permission to work with legal team outside detention center

TL;DR Breakdown

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried requests permission to spend five weekdays outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to work with his legal team on his defense case.

In a letter sent to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday, as reported by Bloomberg, SBF’s legal representatives stated that their client struggles to review the extensive documents related to the case while confined to the detention center.

Christian Everdell, attorney for SBF, stated, “Just last week, the government produced three-quarters of a million pages of Slack communications, which were supposed to be produced months ago, that Mr. Bankman-Fried will have no hope of reviewing under this schedule.” Everdell emphasized the significance of this arrangement, given that SBF’s fraud trial is scheduled to start in October.

Moreover, Everdell argued that facilitating SBF’s access to his legal team and allowing him to use an internet-enabled laptop on courthouse premises would accelerate the proceedings. However, prison authorities denied a plan to move SBF to allow him access to a laptop, and he still awaits a judge’s decision on his latest requests.

Prosecutors demand information on legal Advice

Maintaining his innocence, SBF faces allegations of masterminding an elaborate fraud scheme involving unauthorized access to billions of dollars from FTX customer funds for personal use. Consequently, prosecutors reportedly argued that unless Bankman-Fried promptly provided information about the advice he received and its origin, he should be precluded from introducing this defense during the trial.

Additionally, the prosecutors reportedly mentioned their ability to provide Bankman-Fried with information on hard drives. However, due to limitations, only some information can be stored on a laptop or drive.

Defense team faces challenges in preparing for trial

