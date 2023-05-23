FTX considers reboot as new CEO aims to revive crypto exchange

TL;DR Breakdown

The bankrupt crypto exchange, FTX, may soon embark on a revival journey as its new CEO, John Ray III, works on a reboot plan, according to recent court filings. However, the compensation report filed by the FTX team highlights Ray’s efforts in relation to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with a specific mention of rebooting the exchange.

Hints of a reboot: A glimmer of hope

In January of this year, Ray first mentioned the possibility of rebooting the struggling crypto exchange. Reports at the time indicated that the bankrupt exchange had discovered $5.5 billion in liquid assets, and the new CEO was collaborating with creditors on a revival plan. Although no updates followed in the subsequent months, an April report suggested that the exchange had recovered $7.3 billion in assets, with plans to relaunch as FTX 2.0 by the second quarter of 2024.

The latest court filing confirms that a reboot plan is under consideration. Also, the document reveals that Ray has held a series of meetings with creditors and debtors over the past month to discuss various aspects of the exchange’s restructuring and the launch of FTX 2.0. The filing indicates that FTX will likely enter a bidding process as part of the reboot plan.

Market reaction and community response

The news of a potential FTX reboot has positively impacted the native FTX token, FTT. The token experienced a surge of over 13% as the news about the relaunch became public. Also, the court document brought a sense of relief to the crypto community, with many applauding Ray’s efforts to revive the exchange, despite the substantial debts owed to creditors.

Crypto influencer DegenSpartan expressed optimism about FTX 2.0, suggesting that the reboot could lead to a path of recovery for all parties involved. He pointed out that many creditors may sell their assets at lower prices, which could eventually restore solvency to the crypto exchange. However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm, as some argue that the exchange itself was established on a fraudulent foundation.

Industry insiders have raised doubts about the viability of rebooting FTX, citing persistent technical deficiencies that have plagued the exchange since its inception. Issues such as high latency and software bugs contributed to its financial collapse in 2022. Given the extensive work required to address these challenges, critics argue that building a new exchange from scratch, free from the baggage associated with the FTX name, might be a more feasible option.

It is essential to know that if FTX does resume operations, it is unlikely that FTT will play a significant role, as it is currently considered a security by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As the bankruptcy proceedings progress and discussions continue, the fate of FTX hangs in the balance. Only time will tell if the reboot plan comes to fruition, bringing new life to the once-troubled crypto exchange.