FTX bankruptcy battle escalates as debtors bow to U.S. Trustee’s pressure

Among the notable changes to the proposal is the decision to lower the maximum value for claims covered by the settlement procedures which was originally set at $10 million, this upper limit will now be reduced to $7 million.

In their revised motion, the debtors acknowledge that the U.S. Trustee has a role to play and, as a result, propose to include the U.S. Trustee as a "noticed party."

Debtors involved in the bankruptcy case of the crypto exchange FTX have taken steps to revise their settlement proposal in response to objections raised by the U.S. Trustee. This development was conveyed through a court filing that took place on a Sunday. The U.S. Trustee had expressed concerns about an earlier motion for settlement put forward by the debtors, prompting them to reconsider their approach and make necessary adjustments.

Despite their initial criticism of the U.S. Trustee’s involvement, the debtors have chosen to view the objections as an opportunity to enhance the settlement proposal. In their revised motion, the debtors acknowledge that the U.S. Trustee has a role to play and, as a result, propose to include the U.S. Trustee as a “noticed party.” This approach aims to integrate the Trustee’s input into the settlement discussions, fostering a more collaborative and comprehensive resolution process.

Among the notable changes to the proposal is the decision to lower the maximum value for claims covered by the settlement procedures. Originally set at $10 million, this upper limit will now be reduced to $7 million. This adjustment aligns with the U.S. Trustee’s earlier objection, which argued that the $10 million threshold was overly generous for classifying claims as “small.” Additionally, the debtors have committed to submitting monthly reports detailing the settlements that have been executed, promoting transparency in the process.

It’s crucial to emphasize that any objections raised by the “noticed parties,” including the U.S. Trustee, must be addressed before the claim process can proceed. This safeguard ensures that any concerns or conflicts are resolved under the supervision of the court, lending legitimacy to the final settlement outcomes.

In this complex FTX bankruptcy case, two key creditor committees have a significant role to play. The first is the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, a formal body representing the interests of creditors in bankruptcy proceedings. The second is the ad hoc committee comprised of international customers, who also hold a stake in the resolution of the FTX bankruptcy.

