Friend.tech secures seed round funding from Paradigm, distributes 100M points in airdrop

Friend.tech, a decentralized social platform, secured seed round funding from Paradigm earlier this year. This partnership with the venture capital firm aims to develop innovative online social interaction tools jointly.

Furthermore, friend.tech recently concluded its inaugural Friday Points Airdrop, benefiting 44,000 users. As part of its six-month beta phase, the platform had previously disclosed plans to distribute 100 million points to its app testers through these airdrops. The distribution of these points occurs on Fridays and carries a specific significance that will come into play after the beta period culminates.

The mechanics behind point accumulation are confined exclusively within the app’s confines and do not register on the blockchain. A regular recalibration takes place every week to ensure an equitable system. Friend.tech encourages users to employ the app as intended in their routine interactions.

The concept of these points has gripped the community’s attention. A surge in user engagement on friend.tech is evident, with a proactive sharing of project information to heighten future airdrops’ prospects.

Friend.tech bringing decentralization to social platforms

Drawing parallels to BitClout’s 2021 phase, friend.tech’s operational framework shares resemblances, although with the significant deviation of not featuring detached share trading unrelated to the platform. The transaction fees generated from share trading might influence the points allocated in the recent airdrop.

As a decentralized social platform affiliated with X, friend.tech empowers users to secure stakes in any fellow user on the platform through the Base network, utilizing ETH. That affords them direct communication rights. Within friend.tech, each user possesses a distinct set of shares.

The platform allows users to acquire shares in connected X accounts, granting entry to private chat rooms with these account holders. That enables any app user to speculate on the social value of their peers by investing in their shares, akin to possessing social tokens linked to the respective users. The valuation of user shares experiences fluctuations in response to shifts in supply and demand.