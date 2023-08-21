Friend.tech Surpasses Uniswap and Bitcoin Networks, Generating Over $1M Within 24 Hours

TL;DR Breakdown

In a remarkable turn of events, Friend.tech, a newly launched decentralized social (DeSo) network, has outpaced some of the most established players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Within just 24 hours on August 19, the platform generated an astonishing $1 million in fees, overshadowing the likes of Uniswap and even the Bitcoin network.

A Revolutionary Approach to Social Networking

Launched in its beta version on August 11, Friend.tech is not just another social platform. It introduces a novel concept that allows users to tokenize their social connections. By buying and selling “shares” of their connections, users can monetize their social networks in a way never seen before. This unique mechanism also facilitates a more intimate connection between users. When one user purchases another’s share, it grants them the privilege to send private messages to each other.

The platform’s revenue model is straightforward yet effective. For every transaction, Friend.tech charges a 5% fee. The difference between the buying and selling prices, known as the spread, represents the profit for the share’s owner.

Rapid Growth and the Force Behind Friend. tech

Built on Coinbase‘s layer-2 Base, Friend.tech’s activity has been explosive. Data from DefiLlama reveals that in just 24 hours, the platform generated fees amounting to $1.12 million. Since its inception, this figure has risen to $2.8 million. At the time of reporting, the total revenue for the project stands at a commendable $818,620. The platform has witnessed over 650,000 transactions and boasts more than 60,000 unique traders.

The mastermind behind this groundbreaking project is believed to be the pseudonymous developer known as Racer. A senior software engineer at Coinbase shed light on Racer’s past endeavours, revealing that he had previously developed social media networks TweetDAO and Stealcam. Both these platforms were based on nonfungible tokens (NFTs). With Friend. tech, Racer’s vision is clear. He aims to target crypto influencers with a vast following, allowing them to earn royalties on trading fees. Additionally, Web3 projects can leverage the platform to fortify their relationships with venture capitalists and other pivotal figures in the cryptocurrency domain.

Analysing the Future: Opportunities and Challenges

The meteoric rise of Friend.tech has not gone unnoticed. Many experts and analysts have begun dissecting the platform’s revenue model, potential risks, and future trajectory. Ignas, a pseudonymous, decentralized finance researcher, made an astute observation regarding the platform’s business model.

He pointed out that the platform’s revenue is solely derived from trading fees, not increased shareholders. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ignas mentioned, “Controversial personalities might earn more, or even creating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) will be used as a strategy to earn fees.” Lux Moreau, the founder of Talk.Markets also weighed in on the discussion. He highlighted a potential challenge that Friend.tech might face in the future. As shares are continually sold on the platform, their prices are bound to surge. This could lead to forming smaller groups within the platform or creating alternative groups.

Conclusion

Friend.tech’s innovative approach to social networking and the lucrative opportunities it offers users have positioned it as a formidable player in the crypto ecosystem. While its future looks promising, it will be crucial for the platform to address potential challenges and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of decentralized platforms and cryptocurrencies. Only time will tell if Friend.tech can sustain its current momentum and solidify its place as a leading DeSo network.