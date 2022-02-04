The trailblazing blockchain project Forward Protocol is welcoming a new guest to its live talk show next Monday. Taranveer Sabharwal, the President of Cambridge Blockchain Society will be joining the Forward team to talk all things Blockchain!

Sabharwal has much experience in the field of blockchain and DeFi solutions and is one of the brightest minds in the industry. His expertise in blockchain as well as his experience in working with innovative ventures will add great value to Forward Protocol. His valuable insights to wider blockchain adoption and its potential benefits will be a treat for the Forward community.

Taranveer Sabharwal will feature on the next #ForwardAfterHours podcast to talk about the potential of Blockchain Technology and Forward Protocol as a web 3.0 blockchain solution and reveal more surprising details. The podcast session will take place on 7th February at 3 PM UTC.

A rising star joins the FORWARD community

Sabharwal’s experience in blockchain research stretches beyond his amazing resume. He has been a successful researcher across top institutes in the United Kingdom for the past 4 years. When it comes to solving complex problems, he is one of the sharpest minds out there. He was a gold champion in the British Physics Olympiad. He’s also a winner of the Duke of Edinburgh’s award.

Sabharwal has worked on several web 3.0 projects and knows all the secret ingredients behind developing a perfect web 3.0 solution. With his skills and expertise Forward Protocol’s visionary blockchain adoption ecosystem will become even stronger.

What is Forward Protocol?

If you’ve been active on the blockchain and crypto space in 2021, It’s hard to miss all the buzz surrounding Forward Protocol. It’s the most exciting blockchain project to date that aims to make blockchain adoption easier for any industry.

Forward Protocol provides a WordPress-like no-code environment where businesses can easily integrate blockchain tools using simple drag and drop. Forward Protocol will save the massive cost and technical expertise that is traditionally required in blockchain adoption. The Forward platform will provide customizable and ready-to-deploy smart contracts to streamline transactions on the blockchain.

