Former TrustToken executive Roshan Dharia assumes leadership of Paxful in a bid for stability

Dharia has a successful track record at TrustToken, where he served as a senior executive and helped build the TrueUSD stablecoin.

Roshan Dharia, a well-known figure in the crypto world, has been appointed as the interim CEO of Paxful, a peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace.

In a twist of digital trading, Roshan Dharia, a well-known figure in the crypto world, is set to don a new hat as the interim CEO of Paxful, an acclaimed peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace. This exciting development comes amidst a maelstrom of corporate disagreement and internal struggles within the company.

Known for his sterling track record at TrustToken, where he served as a senior executive, Dharia is now poised to channel his wealth of experience into his new role at Paxful. His former company is famed for its innovative stablecoin, TrueUSD (TUSD), which has impressively risen to the fifth-largest stablecoin by market cap.

Dharia, in a statement exuding fervor and anticipation, said, “It’s a great honor to become CEO of Paxful. I look forward to hitting the ground running and building on the innovative technology developed by the Paxful team.” The crypto-community keenly observes these developments, eagerly anticipating Dharia’s strategic maneuvers to reinforce Paxful’s operations.

Meanwhile, Ray Youssef, the former CEO of Paxful, expressed veiled skepticism at this appointment. Youssef, known for his frankness on social media, posted on Twitter: “Paxful has a new defi CEO … expect a token soon.” Adding an air of distance between himself and the latest decision, Youssef pointedly indicated that he no longer has a hand in the company’s business choices.

This transition comes in the wake of heated disagreements between Youssef and co-founder Artur Schaback earlier in 2023. Cointelegraph had reported tension brewing over the alleged misuse of exchange funds, which led to stalled salaries and a string of resignations within the company.

In a dramatic turn of events, Youssef single-handedly hit the pause button on Paxful’s operations on April 4. He stepped down from his leadership role, dedicating his funds to a public trust to appease affected users.

With the reins now handed over to Roshan Dharia, the crypto-community will keep a keen eye on Paxful’s journey. As the saga unfolds, it remains to be seen how Dharia will maneuver through this transitional period and what new strategies he will bring to bolster Paxful’s standing in the crypto marketplace.