Former FTX CEO nightmare in NY’s worst prison

Awaiting his impending criminal trial, former FTX CEO faces the prospect of spending a minimum of two months within the MDC's confines.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) finds himself in an unexpected and starkly contrasting situation. From the opulent surroundings of his parents’ multi-million dollar five-bedroom estate in Stanford, he now faces a drastically different reality – residing in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), one of New York’s infamous correctional facilities.

Bankman-Fried’s journey into the MDC commenced after Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bail during a hearing on August 11. Characterizing the MDC as far from a luxurious abode, the judge’s decision meant that Bankman-Fried joined over 1,500 other inmates in the overcrowded facility, which was originally constructed to house only 1,000 individuals. This overpopulation issue is just one of the many concerns plaguing the MDC.

Awaiting his impending criminal trial, Bankman-Fried faces the prospect of spending a minimum of two months within the MDC’s confines. However, his legal team has already taken action, lodging an appeal in a bid to have his bail reinstated. Unfortunately for Bankman-Fried, his temporary home is infamous for being entangled in a web of scandals involving inmate mistreatment and corruption.

The MDC, while described as an all-gender facility, has a history fraught with controversies. Ex-warden Cameron Lindsay pointed out in 2019 that the MDC was among the most problematic institutions within the Bureau of Prisons. Recent events underscore this sentiment. In a disheartening episode, a guard was charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband, including phones, cigarettes, and drugs, into the facility. The winter of 2019 saw the MDC plunged into darkness due to a week-long power outage, leaving incarcerated individuals without heating.

Reports from The Intercept detailed harrowing accounts of inmates resorting to banging on cell windows to attract the attention of onlookers outside. Disturbingly, those who non-violently protested the dire conditions were met with pepper spray, solitary confinement, or even the closure of their toilets. The atmosphere within the MDC has historically been marked by turmoil and grievances.

The facility has also hosted its fair share of high-profile inmates, including figures like 6ix9ine, R. Kelly, Fetty Wap, and the infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli. Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scandal, also spent time within the MDC’s walls.

Prior to his current circumstances, Bankman-Fried enjoyed the comfort of bail, confining him to his parents’ luxurious Palo Alto residence, replete with five bedrooms and a pool. However, this changed dramatically due to the leak of a diary belonging to Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research.

The diary, leaked to The New York Times, contained Ellison’s thoughts about the former FTX CEO and her role in the company. Prosecutors alleged that Bankman-Fried orchestrated the leak to discredit Ellison, who was set to testify in his criminal trial, thus attempting to intimidate her.

The former FTX CEO’s legal team strongly refuted these allegations, asserting that his communication with journalists was well within his rights to provide commentary on a developing article. As his lawyers appealed the bail revocation, the former FTX CEO found himself navigating a tumultuous legal battle that now sees him navigating the complex landscape of the MDC.