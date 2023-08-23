Former Alameda engineer shares unique inside look at SBF

TL;DR Breakdown

You know, just when you think you’ve heard it all, a new revelation emerges to turn things upside down. The world of cryptocurrency, a sphere often colored by big promises and even bigger egos, is in the bad kind of spotlight, thanks to the criminal Samuel Bankman-Fried.

And not just for his failed company or the fact that he is in jail having the worst time of his life right now, but for what’s being hinted at as a long series of dodgy undertakings.

If anyone ever needed a deeper look into just how nasty SBF really has been, former Alameda Research engineer Aditya Baradwaj’s revelations about his time at Alameda are just that. Let’s break it down.

The mirage of the Berkeley office

Enter the mysterious, almost stealthy, world of Alameda’s Berkeley office. Aditya’s account paints a picture of a façade; a nondescript building that, on the surface, looked like any other. But within its walls, a multi-billion-dollar crypto trading firm was buzzing.

Tucked away on the 4th floor with quiet neighbors like the “Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary”, one would hardly guess the machinations and purported manipulations taking place behind those closed doors.

Let’s talk about SBF’s typical day. There he was, comfortably ensconced in the middle of the trading floor. Seemingly a master of multi-tasking, SBF was adept at preaching the future of decentralization while simultaneously keeping a watchful eye on his trading screens.

Now, for someone who touted the decentralization bandwagon with such fervor, one has to wonder why his pet project, a custodial, KYC’d derivatives exchange, smacked so much of centralization.

The bold vision that never was

SBF’s dream extended beyond mere cryptocurrency. Aditya, like many, was pulled into this whirlwind of grand promises.

Imagine the audacity – discussions of setting up vaccine factories in the Bahamas, rumblings about political donations, hints at radical biotech research, and of course, the constant chatter about malaria and veganism.

The plans sounded vast, stretching far beyond mere financial gains, to building something monumental, perhaps a testament to what SBF envisioned as effective altruism.

But, as we all now know, that dream fell spectacularly apart. No vaccine factories materialized. The eradication of malaria? Not on SBF’s watch. Instead, reports of shoddy risk management, harrowing tales of significant technical debt, and alleged wasteful spending surfaced.

The potential damages? Billions. As Aditya so candidly points out, those who trusted SBF the most – investors, customers, and employees – now grapple with financial devastation.

The remnants of SBF’s ambition, the FTX headquarters, lies in ruins, mocking the grand dreams that once lived there. And as for the man of the hour? His own fall from grace is complete, locked away in MDC, battling the brutal realities of incarceration on what’s rumored to be just bread and water.

Aditya’s account is more than just a tale of ambition gone wrong. It’s a stark reminder of the pitfalls of blind faith, of the dangers lurking behind smooth talk and polished pitches.

The engineer has talked about revealing more and more inside stories in the near future, and I for one, am looking so forward to it.

