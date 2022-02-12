TL;DR Breakdown

Udinese joins top Serie A clubs by launching its Fan Token on Socios.com.

Socios.com will have brand visibility on the team’s training and pre-match warm-up kits.

Italian professional football club Udinese Calcio has partnered with Chiliz blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Both organizations announced that they will launch their official Fan Token $UDI on the Socios.com all-in-one fan engagement and rewards app soon.No precise date was given for the launch.

The $UDI Fan Token will provide I Bianconeri around the world with a tool to engage with and influence the Club like never before, giving them the chance to enjoy special discounts and promotions, access exclusive content, and earn unique prizes and rewards from signed merchandise to VIP tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Also, for the first time, fans will be able to participate in decision-making processes by voting on polls through the Socios.com app to name club facilities, choose kit designs, squad numbers for new signings, celebration songs, inspirational messages, and other fan-related topics.

Udinese join sports organizations immersed in crypto

Udinese Calcio joins a network of over 120 sporting organizations worldwide that have already embraced Socios.com’s cutting-edge blockchain technology to empower and enhance the experience of their fans.

Some clubs that have partnered SOcios in the past are FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal, amongst others, but also major MMA brands, Formula 1 teams, esports clubs and NHL, NFL, MLS and NBA franchises.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com, said: “Over its 120+ years of history, Udinese Calcio has built a rich legacy and nurtured a large fanbase across Italy. We are very happy to be partnering with them and excited to start working on new opportunities for their fans to connect with the team.”

Magda Pozzo, Owner of Udinese Calcio said: “The philosophy of the Club always aims at reaching new standards and the engagement of our fans is an important challenge that we have prioritized. Therefore, we’re honored that Socios.com has recognized the ambition of our vision, allowing Udinese to become a part of the global roster already on the platform. This certifies the attractiveness of the Udinese brand, as well as the efforts of the Club for its fan base.”