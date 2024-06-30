Floki Inu alerts community to fake tokens on Base and Solana

The Floki Inu team have alerted their users and the crypto community about scams involving fake tokens pretending to be part of their brand. These fake tokens have shown up on the Solana and Base blockchains, tricking investors.

The official X account of Floki Inu posted a warning to its followers about these scam tokens. They emphasized that the real Floki Inu (FLOKI) token is only available on the BNB Smart Chain and Ethereum networks.

To help users avoid these scams, Floki listed the correct contract addresses: Ethereum address “0xcf0c122c6b73ff809c693db761e7baebe62b6a2e” and BNB Smart Chain address “0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e.”

Floki Inu urged their community to get token information only from official sources. This is to prevent falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Floki Inu’s ecosystem growth

Despite these security threats, Floki Inu continues to grow its ecosystem. One major development is the introduction of the FLOKI Name Service on the BNB Chain mainnet. This service lets users register decentralized domain names with the .floki extension.

Two weeks ago, Floki posted an update about their trading bot closed beta test. The closed beta lasted from May 27 to June 14, 2024. They plan to release more information about the public mainnet version soon.

Here’s a quick overview of what happened during the closed beta:

The beta test was initially opened to 150 users, but demand was so high that over 350 users got access.

Even though access to the trading bot was closed shortly after the announcement, about 1,700 people tried to use it—11.33 times more than planned.

The team received over 350 feedback submissions on how to improve the bot. Most of these suggestions have already been implemented, with more improvements ongoing.

For perspective, the top four trading bots generated an average of $1.86 million in fees last week, and none of them launched to a community as strong as Floki’s.

With approximately 495,000 on-chain holders and many more on centralized exchanges (CEXs), the Floki Trading Bot is set to launch to a massive user base, which should accelerate its adoption.

Jai Hamid