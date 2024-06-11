Key takeaways

Floki Inu price prediction shows an optimistic outlook, projecting FLOKI to increase to $0.000213 by the end of 2024.

In 2027, Floki Inu is predicted to reach a maximum price of $0.000695.

Long term price predictions for FLOKI also present a favorable outlook, with the cryptocurrency reaching $0.0023 by 2030.

Floki Inu is a meme coin driven by its community, the Floki Vikings. Inspired by Shiba Inu, Floki Inu aims to democratize power in the crypto space, pivoting away from traditional financial entities.

The Floki ecosystem is diverse. It includes Valhalla, a blockchain combat game that rewards players with Floki tokens, and Floki Places, a store for merchandise and NFTs where purchases can be made using Floki tokens. Additionally, Floki University provides educational resources on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

With DeFi partnerships like Chainlink, these features collectively enhance Floki Inu’s value and future potential by driving demand and expanding its use. Having recently attained its all-time high of $0.0003462 on June 5 2024, will FLOKI reach $0.002?

Overview

Cryptocurrency Floki Inu Token FLOKI Price $0.0002448 Market Cap $2,355,313,932 Trading Volume $363,437,302 Circulating Supply 9,559,047,895,756 FLOKI All-time High $0.0003462, Jun 05, 2024 All-time Low $0.00000002, Aug 09, 2021 24 High $0.0002769 24 Low $0.0002447

Floki Inu technical analysis

Metric Value Price Prediction $0.000818 (228.02%) Volatility 16.32% 50-Day SMA $0.000213 14-Day RSI 53.11 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 74 (Greed) Green Days 15/30 (50%) 200-Day SMA $0.000121 Flow Coin Technical Analysis by Cryptopolitan

Floki Inu price analysis: FLOKI downward biased at $0.0002448

TL;DR Breakdown

Floki Inu price analysis confirms a bearish movement

Resistance for FLOKI is present at $0.0003201

Current Price of FLOKI is $0.0002448

On June 11, 2024, the Floki Inu market witnessed significant fluctuations. Initially, there was a noticeable uptick, with prices peaking at $0.0002764. However, this surge was short-lived, followed by a rapid decline to a new low of $0.0002446. Despite this sudden drop, prices stabilized thereafter. Although concerns about potential cryptocurrency market volatility persisted, the overall sentiment remained largely positive. Technical analysis of Floki Inu’s current valuation reveals a consistent pattern, eventually settling at $0.0002448. Furthermore, the recent downward price movement indicates a shift towards bearish sentiment, suggesting a promising market outlook and reflecting a solid market cap.

In today’s market climate, Floki Inu faces challenges with bearish trends, gradual declines, and heightened volatility, resulting in mixed sentiments among traders and investors amid ongoing uncertainties. A notable resistance lies at $0.0002745, coinciding with the upper boundary of the Bollinger Bands, potentially hindering significant upward price movements. Conversely, a robust support level at $0.0002368 offers dependable protection against substantial price drops, contributing to an overall sense of stability. However, the retracement of the lower Bollinger Bands boundary following the breakout suggests the imminent establishment of a new support level in the FLOKI market.

Floki Inu’s recent shift towards a bearish path, as indicated by market analysis revealing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) surpassing the Moving Average, has sparked notable interest and discussions regarding potential future price fluctuations. Investors and traders are meticulously analyzing critical levels and indicators to assess Floki Inu’s resilience and anticipate shifts in market dynamics. The dynamic interplay between moving averages, resistance, and support has emerged as a central focus in Floki Inu’s evolving market narrative, captivating traders’ attention as they formulate decision-making strategies. While price fluctuations are influenced by inherent market volatility, it’s crucial to acknowledge that the cryptocurrency seems to be trending towards stability amidst this evolving landscape.

Floki Inu 1-hour price chart: TradingView

With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) score of 27, indicating a relatively low level, the cryptocurrency market, exemplified by the price fluctuations in Floki Inu, appears to be exhibiting stability. The observable downward trend in the RSI suggests that selling activities currently outweigh buying activities. Despite this equilibrium, prevailing market sentiment seems to favor bearish tendencies, possibly influenced by recent news events or increased investor confidence in the FLOKI cryptocurrency. This highlights the significance of maintaining acute awareness of external variables and market dynamics when making investment decisions in this dynamic and continually evolving financial landscape. By remaining informed and vigilant, investors can navigate uncertainty more adeptly and capitalize on opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

Floki Inu 1-day price analysis: FLOKI bearish at $0.0002448

An extensive examination of Floki Inu’s price performance unveils an underlying bearish market sentiment, despite its consistent upward trajectory punctuated by minor fluctuations. The cryptocurrency has demonstrated resilience by predominantly adhering to the range outlined by the Moving Average. However, caution is warranted when evaluating critical price levels, particularly given the notable resistance observed at $0.00023201, which may impede significant upward movements. Conversely, a support level is identified around $0.0002078, and breaching this level could potentially induce heightened market volatility. This highlights the significance of vigilant monitoring and prudent decision-making in response to evolving market conditions.

Floki Inu 1-day price chart: TradingView

With a Relative Strength Index (RSI) score of 48, signaling stable dynamics, the observed price movements in Floki Inu portray a balanced market sentiment. The downward trend in the RSI suggests a prevalence of selling activity over buying, contributing to overall stability. This equilibrium may be influenced by recent news events or fluctuations in investor confidence in the FLOKI cryptocurrency. It emphasizes the significance of comprehending external factors and market dynamics when making investment decisions in the continually evolving financial landscape. To navigate the inherent volatility effectively, investors must remain vigilant and adapt their strategies in response to evolving market conditions and external influences.

FLOKI technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $0.000264 SELL SMA 5 $0.000281 SELL SMA 10 $0.000274 SELL SMA 21 $0.000257 SELL SMA 50 $0.000213 BUY SMA 100 $0.000206 BUY SMA 200 $0.000121 BUY

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $0.000267 SELL EMA 5 $0.000263 SELL EMA 10 $0.000255 SELL EMA 21 $0.000236 BUY EMA 50 $0.00021 BUY EMA 100 $0.00018 BUY EMA 200 $0.000136 BUY

What to expect from the Floki Inu price analysis

The overall examination of the price analysis through technical indicators, and market conditions for Floki Inu indicates a bearish movement along with a negative trend with increased volatility. Due to market volatility and resistance levels, Floki Inu shows extremely low stability and development potential.

Technical indicators such as Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages, which indicate a positive market sentiment, often imply a “SELL” recommendation throughout a variety of time frames. Furthermore, metrics like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to a market mindset that is balanced and has potential to increase. Care should be used while determining critical pricing levels and resistance barriers. All things considered, Floki Inu’s market prognosis is positive, offering investors chances to profit from the changing environment by making wise decisions and keeping a close eye on things.

Recent news/opinion on Floki Inu

FLOKI to build its next school in India, following the success of similar projects in Nigeria, Laos, Guatemala, and Ghana.

FLOKI TO BUILD ITS NEXT SCHOOL IN INDIA! 🇮🇳



We're THRILLED to announce the next step in our philanthropic mission to build schools in developing nations of the world.



Following our successful projects in Nigeria, Laos, Guatemala, and Ghana, we are now planning to build a school… pic.twitter.com/wTXMvulmZ4 — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) June 9, 2024

In anticipation of the release of Floki’s Valhalla metaverse game, WF Labs invests another $12M in Floki tokens, following an earlier $10M purchase.

ICYMI: DWF Labs is investing another $12 million in Floki tokens, following a $10 million purchase. This comes as #Floki prepares to launch the Valhalla metaverse game and a decentralized domain service. Read more: ↓https://t.co/4g9JPQRkoU — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 8, 2024

Floki Inu price prediction June 2024

For June 2024, Floki Inu’s (FLOKI) price is predicted to range widely, reflecting the cryptocurrency market’s volatility. Analysts forecast a minimum price of $0.00010, considering potential bearish trends, while the average price is expected to stabilize around $0.00030, indicating a balanced outlook amidst market dynamics. On the optimistic side, the maximum price could reach $0.00050.

FLOKI Price Prediction Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price FLOKI Price Prediction June 2024 0.00010 0.00030 0.00050

Floki Inu price prediction 2024

The price prediction for Floki Inu in 2024 suggests a potential minimum price of $0.000184 and an average price of $0.000192. The maximum expected price for FLOKI is forecasted to reach $0.000213. This range indicates a generally positive outlook, with moderate growth anticipated throughout the year.

FLOKI Price Prediction Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price FLOKI Price Prediction 2024 $0.000184 $0.000192 $0.000213

Floki Inu Price Predictions 2025 – 2030

Year Minimum Average Maximum 2025 $0.000280 $0.000289 $0.000320 2026 $0.000401 $0.000412 $0.000481 2027 $0.000594 $0.000611 $0.000695 2028 $0.000898 $0.000923 $0.0010 2029 $0.0013 $0.0013 $0.0015 2030 $0.0019 $0.0019 $0.0022

Floki Inu price prediction 2025

The Floki Inu price prediction for 2025, suggests a notable inclination for the cryptocurrency, with its maximum price expected to reach $0.000320. The minimum price of FLOKI could be around $0.000280, with an average price of $0.000289.

Floki Inu price prediction 2026

In 2026, Floki Inu’s price is expected to grow substantially. The maximum projected price is $0.000481, with an average of $0.000412 and a minimum of $0.000401.

Floki Inu price prediction 2027

In the Floki Inu price prediction for 2027, the cryptocurrency could reach a peak of $0.000695. The average price is projected at $0.000611, with a minimum of $0.000594.

Floki Inu price prediction 2028

For 2028, the Floki Inu price prediction suggests a peak value of $0.0010. The minimum trading price is expected to be $0.000898, providing a potential support level. The average market value is projected to be around $0.000923.

Floki Inu price prediction 2029

Per the Floki Inu price prediction for 2029, the cryptocurrency could reach a peak price of $0.0015. The minimum price is expected to be $0.0013, with an average trading price around $0.0013.

Floki Inu price prediction 2030

According to the Floki Inu price prediction for 2030, the cryptocurrency could reach a maximum price of $0.0022. The minimum price is projected to be $0.0019. The average value is expected to be around $0.0019, suggesting fluctuations but overall stability.

Floki Inu price chart 2024 – 2030 by Cryptopolitan

Floki Inu Market price prediction: Analysts’ FLOKI price forecast

Firm Name 2024 2025 Coinpedia $0.0010 $0.0060 Swapspace $0.00029224 $0.00036049 Gate.io $0.00029224 $0.00036049

Cryptopolitan’s Floki Inu (FLOKI) price prediction

Cryptopolitan’s comprehensive price predictions for Floki Inu (FLOKI) offer insights into the cryptocurrency’s potential trajectory over the next few years. The price prediction for Floki Inu shows a steady upward trend. In 2025, prices are expected to range from $0.000280 to $0.000320. By 2026, they could rise to between $0.000401 and $0.000481. In 2027, forecasts suggest a range of $0.000594 to $0.000695, and in 2028, prices are projected to reach between $0.000898 and $0.0010. By 2029, the expected range is $0.0013 to $0.0015, and by 2030, it is anticipated to be between $0.0019 and $0.0022.

Floki Inu historic price sentiment