VeChain and Rinji hospital to launch first blockchain intelligent tumor center.

The blockchain intelligent tumor center would bank on data backed research.

DNV GL is also on board the blockchain intelligent tumor center project.

Renji hospital, a world class top ranked hospital built in 1844 announced the launch of a blockchain intelligent Tumor Center in partnership with Vechain, a pioneer of implementing blockchain technology, and DNV GL a global leader in quality assurance and risk management services.

Fueled by VeChain ToolChainTM the unique tumor treatment center is a crystalline, methodical, and trackable disease management solution. VeChain and DNV GL will continue to facilitate the implementation of the blockchain technology in a bid to upgrade the global health standards through groundbreaking blockchain technology and proficient recommendations.

Blockchain intelligent tumor center facilities

The new systems at the blockchain intelligent tumor center facilitate patients’ proprietorship of health records, enabling them to have complete authority and data management of records within their reach. Medical researchers can use authorized data to build on current clinical research, while regulatory bodies can use the same to hold compliance inspections.

Renji Hospital aims to provide enhanced medical facilities embedded with more blockchain-oriented ventures which will be announced as and when they are ready said Vice President of Renji Hospital, Zhang Jidong

Improvising to provide more quality healthcare and enhanced medical experience are a few factors DNV GL is said to be working on to provide better service for Renji Hospital, added Senior Vice President of DNV GL Group, George Kang

Vechain aims to continually customize blockchain technology to carve out its benefits across all industries. Digitizing the healthcare sector and improvising to meet its needs will be a constant goal. Sunny Lu, co-founder, and CEO of VeChain further expressed pride and excitement in partnering with Renji Hospital to improve the public health sector’s services.

A few other Vechain powered medical projects designed to include The E-NewHealthLife, a blockchain embedded data management interface for Mediterranean Hospital, and a blockchain enhance the clinical trial platform for Bayer China. Blockchain is now helping the health sector in a more active role than the post-Covid-19 scenario.