Per the latest report, in its latest efforts, Huobi Charity against VODI-19 in Indonesia has extended its support for the government of Indonesia in its fight against the coronavirus crisis.

Per the report, the charity would be offering its assistance in association with the Indonesia-China Association of Economic, Social, and Cultural Cooperation (ICAESCC)to provide financial assistance, along with medical kits, and would capitalize on the blockchain technology to for backing the healthcare institutions.

In order to provide instant assistance, Huobi Charity would be awarding about $50,000 in Huobi Token (HT) to the ICAESCC for the acquisition of medical supplies for medical centers and hospitals. Huobi Charity was the first to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic and donated $200 million worth of equipment to China

Huobi Charity against COVID-19 in Indonesia

The Vice President of global business at Huobi Group, Ciara Sun, emphasized the fact that the prevailing pandemic is affecting everyone everywhere. This is without any discrimination of industry, status, and nationality.

The University of Indonesia in research cautioned that Indonesia could record up to 240,000 fatalities by the end of March if adequate arrangements and measures are not taken. So, on 31st March, authorities in Indonesia reportedly locked its borders for the tourists. Per the research, some measures could ensure that the fatality counts could stay between the ranges of 12,000 to 48,000.

Furthermore, Ciara Sun stated that in order to keep the risk minimal for healthcare workers who are staking their lives in this time of crisis for others, concerted efforts needed to be done, so blockchain and crypto communities were invited to join in against the battle of the prevailing pandemic.