Loading...

Swiss regulator FINMA approves Taurus for retail offering of tokenized securities

2 mins read
Swiss regulator FINMA approves Taurus for retail offering of tokenized securities

Most read

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

Contents
1. Taurus’ TDX marketplace: Enabling wider participation
2. Expanding access: Retail investors welcome
3. Targeted access and compliance requirements
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Swiss firm Taurus gains FINMA approval to offer tokenized shares in unlisted companies to retail investors.
  • Taurus’ TDX marketplace now allows transactions in crypto, Swiss francs, Euros, and US dollars.
  • This expansion aims to democratize access to digital assets, enabling retail investors to participate in primary and secondary markets, with potential for wider access in the future.

Swiss cryptocurrency custody and trading firm Taurus has received approval from the Swiss financial regulator FINMA to offer blockchain-based shares in unlisted companies to retail investors. This move aims to bring tokenized securities to a broader audience and democratize access to digital assets.

Taurus’ TDX marketplace: Enabling wider participation

Taurus, with the backing of Deutsche Bank (DBK), operates the TDX marketplace, where transactions can be conducted using cryptocurrencies as well as Swiss francs (CHF), Euros (EUR), and U.S. dollars (USD). Several Swiss companies have already chosen TDX to issue tokenized shares, including Investis, la Mobilière, Qoqa, Structured Commodity & Corporate Finance (SCCF), Swissroc, and Teylor—a fintech lending firm that collaborates with Taurus in issuing tokenized shares for professional investors.

Expanding access: Retail investors welcome

Previously, TDX was exclusively authorized for professional or qualified investors. However, with the recent approval from FINMA, Taurus can now extend its services to retail investors. This significant development enables retail investors to participate in capital raises for unlisted companies in a primary market setting and also engage in secondary market activities.

Lamine Brahimi, co-founder of Taurus, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “Our TDX marketplace had one thing missing because it was only authorized for professional or qualified investors. Now FINMA has granted us the green light to open it to retail investors as well. We think it should be as easy to buy a share of a company as it is to buy a book on Amazon.”

Targeted access and compliance requirements

As of now, TDX is primarily targeted at Swiss residents. However, there is potential for opening access to additional investors, provided they meet specific compliance requirements, depending on the trading segment and the issuer. This approach ensures that regulatory standards are upheld while expanding the availability of tokenized securities to a broader investor base.

Overall, Taurus’ approval by FINMA to offer blockchain-based shares in unlisted companies to retail investors is a significant step toward making tokenized securities more accessible and inclusive. The TDX marketplace’s ability to facilitate transactions in both cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies further enhances its appeal to a diverse range of investors. This development reflects the growing interest in the tokenization of assets and the desire to simplify the investment process, making it as straightforward as purchasing goods online.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
GPortal
#Gaming
2 mins read

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

Binance
#Industry News
2 mins read

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

BRICS
#Industry News
3 mins read

BRICS & Bitcoin: The duo set to dethrone the dollar in 2024 – Morgan Stanley

Solana
#Industry News
2 mins read

Solana’s price behavior: Analyst bluntz capital eyes $70s target

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan