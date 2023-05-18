Filecoin price analysis: FIL declines to $4.41

TL;DR Breakdown

Filecoin price analysis indicates the behavior over the past 48 hours reveals an upward trajectory initially, followed by a notable shift towards a bearish movement, leading to a substantial decline from its position at $4.63. On May 18, 2023, the price experienced a significant crash, resulting in a depreciation of $4.40, followed by a subsequent rebound of $4.41. Furthermore, the price has continued its downward trend throughout the present day. As of now, the prevailing price of FIL stands at $4.41.

As of today, Filecoin is trading at $4.41, accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $352.15 million. The cryptocurrency possesses a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and commands a market dominance of 0.17%. Over the past 24 hours, the FIL price has witnessed a decrease of -3.43%. The prevailing sentiment for Filecoin’s price prediction is currently bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index indicates a neutral sentiment with a score of 51.

Filecoin’s circulating supply currently amounts to 422.69 million FIL out of a maximum supply of 321.89 million FIL. The yearly supply inflation rate stands at 105.71%, indicating the creation of 217.21 million FIL within the past year. In terms of market capitalization, Filecoin presently holds the 19th position within the Layer 1 sector.

FIL/USD 1-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The analysis of Filecoin’s price indicates a growing level of market volatility, highlighting the importance of considering market vulnerability as a primary concern. This increased volatility makes the cryptocurrency’s price more susceptible to sudden and unpredictable fluctuations. Notably, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band is currently positioned at $4.653, serving as a significant resistance level for FIL. Similarly, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is situated at $4.436, further contributing to another resistance observed in FIL’s price movement.

The price of FIL/USD is currently crossing below the Moving Average curve, suggesting a bearish trend in the market. Moreover, the price trajectory exhibits a downward movement, indicating a declining market. This downward trend indicates the presence of potential bearish opportunities, as the market is currently disrupted while the price continues to decline. It is anticipated that the price will retreat even further below the support level.

FIL/USD 1-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Based on the Filecoin price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 35, indicating that the cryptocurrency is undervalued. The RSI value resides within the devalued region, suggesting that Filecoin is currently experiencing a period of low valuation. Additionally, the RSI demonstrates a downward trend, indicating a decrease in the cryptocurrency’s value and a dominant presence of selling activity in the market.

Filecoin price analysis for 1-day: Market downward biased

Filecoin price analysis shows market volatility following a decreasing direction. The analysis suggests that the prices of FIL/USD are prone to fluctuations and will move in tandem with the level of volatility in the market. Lower volatility indicates a reduced likelihood of the price shifting toward extreme levels. In the case of FIL, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band is identified at $5.687, which serves as a strong resistance level for the cryptocurrency. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is observed at $3.988, representing a robust support level for FIL.

The analysis of the FIL/USD price reveals that it is currently crossing below the Moving Average curve, signaling a bearish trend. Additionally, the price trajectory exhibits a downward movement, suggesting the potential for a reversal in the near future. If the market breaks below the support level, it could result in a breakout, leading to an imminent reversal in the price trend.

FIL/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

According to the Filecoin price analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 33, indicating that the cryptocurrency is displaying undervalued characteristics. The RSI value falls within the devalued region, suggesting that Filecoin is currently experiencing a period of low valuation. The RSI also demonstrates a downward movement, reflecting a decreasing market. The selling activity has surpassed the buying activity, leading to a decline in the RSI score.

Filecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

Based on the Filecoin price analysis, the cryptocurrency exhibits a bearish momentum and indicates the presence of potential further bearish opportunities. On May 18, 2023, the price of Filecoin dropped to $4.40, and it is currently unable to surpass the $4.50 level. At present, Filecoin is priced at $4.41. The analysis suggests that the bullish sentiment has weakened, and the market has been dominated by bears.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.