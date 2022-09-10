Filecoin price analysis: FIL/USD prices revisit $6.33, a bullish trend to follow?

Filecoin price analysis shows that the bulls are in control as the price revisits $6.33. This is a good sign for the bulls as it indicates that they are still in control of the market. The next target for the bulls is $6.54, which is a key resistance level. It would be a bullish market sign if the bulls can break through this level.

On downwards, the first support level is at $6.10. This is a very important level for the bulls as it is a key support level. If the bulls can hold this level, it would be a very bullish sign for the market. However, if the bears break through this level, it would be a very bearish sign for the market.

1-day Filecoin price analysis: FIL/USD trades at $6.33 after a bullish run

The one-day Filecoin price analysis bulls have been in control of the market over the past few days as the price of Filecoin has risen from $6.00 to $6.54. This is a very bullish sign for the market as it indicates that the bulls are still in control. The coin is up by 3.16% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $6.33. The 24-hour volume is $346 million and the market capitalization is $1.76 billion.

FIL/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The 24 -hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 60. This indicates that the market is in a bullish zone as the RSI is above 50. The 50 -day moving average is currently at $6.17 and the 200-day moving average is at $5.90. This indicates that the market is in a bullish trend as the price is above both moving averages. The Bollinger band indicators are currently in a bullish trend as the upper band is above the lower band.

Filecoin price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: Recent development and further technical indications

The hourly chart for Filecoin price shows that the FIL/USD pair has formed a bullish flag pattern, a continuation pattern. The breakout from this pattern suggests that the bulls are in control of the market and that prices may continue to rise in the near term. The coin today started trading at $6.10 and is currently trading at $6.33, after a slight correction from the opening price.

FIL/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The hourly RSI is currently at 58 and is indicating a bullish trend. The Filecoin is currently above the moving average (MA) of 50 and 200 periods, which is a bullish signal. The Bollinger Bands are currently in a bullish trend as the upper band at $6.77 is well above the lower band at $6.09. Hence, we can expect prices to continue to rise in the near term.

Filecoin price conclusion

Filecoin price analysis shows that the market is in a bullish trend in the short term. The technical indicators in the 24-hour and 4-hour FIL/USD price charts are giving up bullish signals, which supports the current uptrend. However, the market is currently in the overbought region, which could lead to a price pullback in the near future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.