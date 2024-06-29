Loading...

Fetch.ai price prediction 2024-2030: Is FET a good investment?

Fetch.ai Raises $40 Million to Deploy Decentralized AI Machine LearningFetch.ai Price Prediction 2024-2030

Contents

1. Overview
2. Fetch.ai price prediction: Technical analysis
3. Fetch.ai price analysis: FET falls from the annual high
4. Fetch.ai technical indicators: Levels and action
5. FET price prediction July 2024
6. FET price prediction 2024
7. FET price prediction 2025-2030
8. FET market price prediction: Analysts FET price forecast
9. Cryptopolitan’s Fetch.ai price prediction
10. FET historic price sentiment
Key takeaways:

  • Our Fetch.ai price prediction anticipates a high of $2.30 by the end of 2024.
  • In 2025, it will range between $2.90 and $3.48, with an average price of $2.98.
  • In 2030, it will range between $19.37 and $23.71, with an average price of $20.07.

FET has already stepped back from its yearly peak and may have a reason for another rally. The token’s narrative may boost its position in a market seeking active tokens and altcoins among stagnant assets.

Fetch.ai (FET) rallied and corrected ahead of the long-awaited merger with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET. FET expanded to $1.80 before erasing some gains. The main reason for the continued rise is that FET would now represent all three projects, trading under one ticker. FET will become a central and prominent AI narrative token, expecting to be rebranded into ASI in the second stage of the merger.

We curated this guide to provide extensive details on Fetch.ai, its network, native token FET, its price overview, technical analysis, and price predictions for 2024-2030. Let’s go through the background of its native token and determine whether to include FET in your investment portfolio based on what you’ve learned from the Fetch.ai price predictions.

Read: Fetch.ai rallies ahead of rebranding, merger with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET

Overview

CryptocurrencyFetch.ai
TickerFET
Current price$1.37
Market cap$1,164,307,372
Trading volume$98,573,991
Circulating supply848,193,896
All-time low$0.00827 on Mar13, 2020
All-time high$3.47 on Mar 28, 2024
24-hour low$1.37
24-hour high$1.44

Fetch.ai price prediction: Technical analysis

MetricValue
Volatility (30-day variation)16.96%
50-day SMA$1.977
200-day SMA$1.616
SentimentBearish
Fear and Greed Index30 (Fear)
Green days8/30 (27%)

Fetch.ai price analysis: FET falls from the annual high

Key takeaways

  • FET has lost over half its value from the year-high of $3.48.
  • It is falling lower at current levels

FET/USD 1-day chart: RSI remains in neutral territory

Fetch.ai price prediction 2024-2030: Is FET a good investment?
FET/USD price chart. Source: TradingView

FET registered negative momentum for the better part of June, forcing it to drop lower from previous highs. It has lost over half its value from the year-high of $3.48. The RSI is in neutral territory, so there is plenty of room for price movement in either direction. An RSI drop below 30 will be critical to sending FET back to previous highs.

FET/USD 4-hour chart: FET volatility on the rise

Fetch.ai price prediction 2024-2030: Is FET a good investment?
FET/USD price chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows FET registers negative momentum, a trend that has played out in the last two days. The move came as FET corrected from a recent high at $1.86. The RSI remains neutral despite the price movements. Volatility is also rising as shown by the feeding William alligator trendlines.

Fetch.ai technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
SMA 31.502SELL
SMA 51.558SELL
SMA 101.501SELL
SMA 211.605SELL
SMA 501.977SELL
SMA 1002.220SELL
SMA 2001.616SELL

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

PeriodValue ($)Action
EMA 31.558SELL
EMA 51.533SELL
EMA 101.530SELL
EMA 211.638SELL
EMA 501.869SELL
EMA 1001.919SELL
EMA 2001.655SELL

What can we expect from FET price analysis next?

Per our analysis, FET is bearish, with the Fear & Greed Index showing fear among investors as it drops lower in the shorter time frame. The direction of the next breakout is potentially bearish; however, a higher breakout also remains plausible. Looking ahead, let’s explore the FET price prediction from 2024 to 2030.

Is FET a good investment?

Fetch.ai network is an intriguing blockchain project employing artificial intelligence (AI), mainly because it is set to merge three major tokens: AGIX, FET, and OCEAN. This move will consolidate the three communities and potentially boost the standing of the new token.

Recent news/ opinions

SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol are set to merge into the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token in a two-phase process starting on July 1, 2024. The first phase will consolidate Singularity NET’s AGIX and Ocean Protocol’s OCEAN tokens into Fetch.ai’s FET before transitioning to the ASI ticker in Phase 2.

Read More: Fetch.ai CEO seeks to soothe user concerns after Coinbase ASI merger snub

FET price prediction July 2024

The FET price forecast for June is a maximum of $1.78 and a minimum of $1.31. The average trading price for the month will be $1.38.

MonthPotential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
July1.311.381.78

FET price prediction 2024

For the second half of 2024, FET’s price will range between $1.31 and $2.30. The average price for the period will be $2.03.

Year Potential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
20241.312.032.30

FET price prediction 2025-2030

YearPotential low ($)Potential average ($)Potential high ($)
20252.902.983.48
20264.234.375.00
20276.316.487.26
20288.829.1510.84
202913.7214.0815.64
203019.3720.0723.71

Fetch.ai price prediction 2025

The Fetch.ai FET price prediction for 2025 is a high of $3.48. It will reach a minimum price of $2.90 and an average price of $3.48.

Fetch.ai price prediction 2026

The Fetch.ai price prediction estimates it will range between $4.23 and $5.00, with an average price of $4.37.

Fetch.ai price prediction 2027

Fetch.ai coin price prediction climbs even higher into 2027. According to the prediction, FET’s price will range between $6.31 and $7.26, with an average price of $6.48.

Fetch.ai price prediction 2028

Our analysis indicates a further acceleration in FET’s price. It will trade between $8.82 and $10.84 and average $9.15.

Fetch.ai price prediction 2029

According to the FET coin price prediction for 2029, the price of FET will range between $13.72 and $15.64, with an average price of $14.08.

Fetch.ai price prediction 2030

According to the Fetch.ai price prediction for 2030, Fetch.ai will range between $19.37 and $23.71, with an average of $20.07. 

Fetch.ai price prediction 2024-2030: Is FET a good investment?
FET price prediction 2025-2030

FET market price prediction: Analysts FET price forecast

Firm202420252026
Digitalcoinprice$2.93$3.36$4.81
Gate.io$1.47$1.64$2.05
Binance$1.57$1.65$1.73

Cryptopolitan’s Fetch.ai price prediction

Our predictions show that FET will achieve a high of $2.30 in the second half of 2024. In 2025, it will range between $2.90 and 3.48, with an average of $2.98. In 2030, it will range between $19.37 and $23.71, with an average of $20.07. Note the predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent consultation or do your own research.

FET historic price sentiment

  • Fetch.ai  was founded in 2017.
  • It launched via IEO on Binance in February 2019. All the tokens listed for sale, 69,204,152 FET, were sold within 11 minutes and 14 seconds. Each FET sold for $0.008584 BNB.
  • Coinmarketcap shows it started trading at $0.406. 
  • On March 28, 2020, it fell to its all-time low at $0.00827.
  • It started rising, and in August, it peaked at $.12.
  • In the 2021 bull run, it peaked at $0.90
  • It corrected through 2023, falling as low as $0.06.
  • FET had its bullish cycle in 2024; over three months, it rose from $0.6 to a peak of $3.47 in March, its all-time high.
Fetch.ai price prediction 2024-2030: Is FET a good investment?
FET/USD price chart. Image source: CoinStats.

Subjects tagged in this post:

FAQs

Is Fetch.ai a good investment?

With a growing number of users and a line-up of exciting upgrades, Fetch.ai is expected to make significant gains in the future. Therefore, it could be a favorable investment.

Does Fetch.ai use PoW or PoS?

The Fetch.ai network uses the Tendermint PoS consensus algorithm. More of that here: https://youtu.be/vEBps_-X-Vo

Is the FET token built on Ethereum?

Yes, Fetch.ai FET is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum. 

Where can I buy FET?

FET is listed on major crypto exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Gate.io, Pionex, AscendEX (BitMax), and Bitrue.

How much will FET be worth in 2031?

According to our Fetch.AI price prediction 2031, FET will trade at 18x its current price, attaining a maximum price of $1.56. We also anticipate a minimum price of $1.52 and an average market price of $1.54.

Can Fetch.ai token be mined?

No,  Fetch.ai is not a mineable coin.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

