Fasttoken (FTN) and Connex (CONX) lead $446m token unlocks this week.

The crypto market faces over $446 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with Fasttoken (FTN) and Connex (CONX) leading the release schedule according to Tokenomist data.

Major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million target eight projects including FTN, CONX, ARB, DRB, and STRK. Linear unlocks exceeding $1 million daily affect 13+ projects led by Solana, TRUMP, and Worldcoin.

Fasttoken dominates $172M cliff unlock schedule

Fasttoken leads the cliff unlock schedule with 20 million FTN tokens worth $40.20 million releasing between October 13 and October 20. The payment-focused blockchain’s unlock represents 4.62% of total unlock supply.

Connex posts the second-largest cliff unlock at $32.93 million, releasing 2.32 million CONX tokens representing 3.00% of unlock supply. Arbitrum records $30.69 million in unlocks releasing 92.65 million ARB tokens, which is just 1.71% of unlock supply.

DRB faces the highest percentage unlock at 17.59% of supply, releasing 618.33 million tokens worth $18.28 million. The double-digit percentage unlock creates the most significant circulating supply expansion among major cliff releases.

Starknet unlocks 127 million STRK tokens valued at $16.49 million representing 2.94% of supply. Sei releases 55.56 million tokens worth $12.66 million (0.91% of supply), while zkSync contributes 173.08 million ZK tokens valued at $6.90 million (2.39%). ApeCoin completes major cliff releases with 15.60 million tokens worth $6.75 million representing 1.72% of supply.

Solana dominates $280M linear unlock schedule

Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $97.75 million releasing continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of circulating supply.

Worldcoin follows with 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $37.00 million, which is 1.69% of circulating supply. TRUMP token contributes 4.89 million tokens valued at $30.42 million, which is 1.52% of supply through continuous daily releases.

Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release worth $20.31 million is a negligible 0.06% of the meme coin’s massive circulation base. AVAX unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $15.48 million (0.14% of supply) maintaining Avalanche’s steady vesting rhythm.

ASTER contributes 10.28 million tokens worth $15.43 million (0.30% of supply). Impossible Finance releases 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $13.45 million representing 0.73% of circulating supply.

ETHFI faces 8.46 million token unlocks valued at $10.58 million, which is 2.04% of circulating supply, among the higher percentage linear releases. Bittensor releases 34,140 TAO tokens valued at $10.14 million (0.33% of supply), maintaining the AI-focused blockchain’s distribution schedule. TIA unlocks 6.96 million tokens worth $8.46 million (0.90%), while SUI contributes 3.01 million tokens valued at $8.28 million (0.09%).

Polkadot releases 2.30 million DOT worth $7.43 million (0.14% of supply). STBL faces 53.22 million token unlocks valued at $7.08 million, which is a substantial 10.64% of circulating supply.

Less popular token unlocks

Token unlock data from CoinMarketCap reveals several gaming and AI projects experiencing meaningful vesting events this week. Blast Royale (NOOB) maintains 512 million tokens in circulation with 60.56% unlock progress, indicating advanced-stage vesting. The next unlock releases 16.94 million NOOB tokens.

LAB token shows 0.00% unlock progress with 30 million LAB circulating, awaiting initial unlock event of 50 million tokens representing 5.00% of total locked supply. The data infrastructure project maintains 182.28 million C tokens circulating with 18.29% unlock progress. Next unlock releases 41.45 million C tokens worth $4.94 million, representing 4.14% of total locked supply.

Bubble (BUBBLE) shows 55.26% unlock progress with 2.89 billion tokens circulating. Next unlock releases 296.08 million BUBBLE tokens worth $67,016, comprising 2.96% of total locked supply.

Cherry AI (AIBOT) maintains 221.5 million AIBOT circulating with 24.14% unlock progress. Next unlock releases 19.9 million tokens worth $33,113.73, representing 1.99% of total locked supply.

