Pentagon launches $1B mineral stockpile spree as Trump signals China trade truce hopes

The Pentagon has begun a sweeping $1 billion mineral stockpile program to reduce U.S. reliance on China’s control over critical materials used in defense and tech manufacturing, according to public filings from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

This comes as President Donald Trump, who just two days ago vowed 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports, began to hint at a possible meeting with Xi Jinping to cool tensions.

The U.S. Department of Defense is attempting to rebuild its mineral reserves after years of dependence on China’s supply chains for key metals such as cobalt, antimony, and rare earth elements vital to weapons systems, radar technology, and fighter jet components.

According to the Financial Times, a former defense official said the $1 billion push was far faster than previous efforts, calling it an “acceleration” of America’s mineral buildup.

Pentagon expands mineral deals amid Beijing’s export crackdown

This week, China announced sweeping export restrictions on rare earths and related technologies, triggering fears in Washington and Europe over access to materials vital to both industry and national defense. Trump reacted quickly, saying he would not meet Xi later this month as planned and declaring that Beijing’s plan was to “hold the world captive.” He warned of a 100% tariff in response, telling reporters, “There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the world captive, but that seems to have been their plan.”

Inside the Pentagon, the mineral buildup has become a top-tier national security issue. Stephanie Barna, a lawyer at Covington & Burling in Washington, said China’s control over these minerals “would have a direct, palpable and adverse effect on U.S. ability to field the kind of high-tech capabilities needed for any strategic competition or conflict.”

The DLA’s latest filings show intentions to buy up to $500 million in cobalt, $245 million in antimony from U.S. Antimony Corporation, $100 million in tantalum from a domestic supplier, and $45 million in scandium from Rio Tinto and APL Engineered Materials, which has offices in Illinois, Japan, and China.

One executive in the mining sector said the government “knows how critical this stuff is and wants to support whatever domestic capacity exists.” The DLA already holds dozens of alloys, ores, and precious metals worth $1.3 billion as of 2023, stored across U.S. depots. These materials can only be released by presidential order in wartime or by the under-secretary of defense when deemed necessary.

Prices have surged since China’s curbs. Germanium exports have plunged, creating panic among Western traders. Antimony trioxide prices have nearly doubled, and automakers are scrambling to find substitutes for rare earths.

Trump’s tariffs and the Pentagon’s long-term funding surge

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act contains $7.5 billion for critical minerals, including $2 billion to bolster the national defence stockpile which the Pentagon intends to spend by late 2026 or early 2027.

The bill also sets aside $5 billion for mineral supply-chain investments and $500 million for a Pentagon credit program to attract private investment. A former defense official allegedly told the Financial Times several offices managing these programs are now “flush with cash.”

The deal with U.S. Antimony Corporation, or USAC, will secure about 3,000 tonnes of antimony metal (enough for national emergencies) and sustain the company in what it called a “volatile” market. Gary Evans said USAC sources ore from Canada, Mexico, Australia, Chad, Bolivia, and Peru, and reported $15 million in 2024 revenue, with total U.S. antimony consumption that year being 24,000 tonnes.

Hours after Trump’s tariff threat, he moved to impose the 100% import levy, but delayed enforcement until November 1, two days after his planned meeting with Xi in South Korea. “We’re gonna have to see what happens. That’s why I made it November 1,” he said. A former U.S. official mocked the delay, calling it a “mega Taco;” slang for “Trump always chickens out.”

Xi’s government reportedly viewed the move as weakness. Wang Wen of Renmin University said China had grown used to America’s “paper tiger” behavior. Later that day, Trump walked back his cancellation threat, saying, “I haven’t cancelled, but I don’t know that we’re gonna have it. But I’m gonna be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it.”

