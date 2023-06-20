Farcana PvP shooter: first public playtest at Dubai’s game expo, sponsored by Alienware & Dell

TL;DR Breakdown

During the playtest, from June 22 to 25, the top 7% of players will have a shot at a share of Bitcoin prize pool, with a value of nearly $30,000.

Farcana, a new-gen 4×4 shooter with innovative game mechanics and a focus on esports integration, has been selected as one of the leading Web3 titles for Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF). Set to take place in Dubai’s Expo Center, the festival invites the global gaming community to experience five days of action-packed events and activities from June 21 to 25.

During the event, Farcana will be conducting its first public playtest for gamers worldwide, giving them a chance to compete for a Bitcoin-backed prize pool worth nearly $30,000.

Farcana, solving industry pains

Farcana is a skill-based next-gen shooter game with groundbreaking mechanics, immersive gameplay, and rich lore, that is being developed by Dubai’s Farcana gaming studio. The game features a 4×4 format and fully integrated esports system with seamless payouts.

Embracing the advanced economy of Web3, Farcana offers tokenized assets that offer true ownership. Tournament winners get rewards from a Bitcoin prize pool, funded by the company’s profits, including revenue from season passes and skin purchases.

The title focuses on solving the industry’s pains, such as the lack of scalability, by ensuring a diverse gameplay experience rather than a tank-centric system, or extensive criticism of Play-to-Earn by the Web2 community, by offering a sustainable product and seamless onboarding of Web2 players.

As one of the leading Web3 games in the DEF 2023’s Future’s Zone, dedicated to the titles disrupting gaming, Farcana will get exposed to the expected audience of over 25,000 participants.

First playtest: the power of community

During the playtest, from June 22 to 25, the top 7% of players will have a shot at a share of the Bitcoin prize pool, with a value of nearly $30,000. All participants will receive a free NFT skin that they can use in the game or sell on Farcana’s marketplace once the game is launched.

The event has multiple goals: testing the game mechanics, gathering feedback for future enhancements, and building a community of committed long-term contributors. In a significant show of support, Alienware and Dell have confirmed their sponsorship of Farcana’s playtest, lending their expertise as recognized leaders in gaming technology. To date, nearly 10,000 gamers have signed up for the event.

Farcana has announced a Game Expo live stream, where industry influencers will be streaming Farcana’s playtest live.

Registration for the playtest is still open: follow this link to claim a free NFT skin, get the opportunity to win a share of $30,000 in Bitcoin, and take part in creating the next generation of Web3 gaming titles.

About DEF: unlocking new-gen gaming

The second edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival is the ultimate gaming extravaganza, featuring an exciting set of live events and activities that will bring together esports athletes, industry experts, developers, and pop-culture enthusiasts from across the globe for a celebration of all things gaming.

The Festival will hold live events and activities including the Minecraft Education Challenge, Play Beyond Esports tournament, GameExpo, the GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, regional and influencer tournaments as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.