Facial Recognition Technology Misuse Leads to Wrongful Arrest

TLDR Randal Quran Reid, known as Quran, alleges wrongful arrest due to the misuse of facial recognition technology.

He was informed that he was wanted for crimes in Louisiana, a state he claims he had never visited.

The lawsuit asserts several claims against the parties involved.

In a recent lawsuit filed in federal court, Randal Quran Reid, known as Quran, alleges wrongful arrest due to the misuse of facial recognition technology by a sheriff’s detective in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Quran is one of several Black plaintiffs who have come forward in recent years, claiming they were misidentified by facial recognition technology, resulting in their unjust apprehension. This lawsuit brings to light the controversial use of this technology by law enforcement agencies.

Last year, the day after Thanksgiving, Randal Quran Reid was driving to his mother’s home when he was pulled over by the police on a busy Georgia interstate. To his bewilderment, he was informed that he was wanted for crimes in Louisiana, a state he claims he had never visited. Subsequently, Quran spent several days in jail, uncertain about his predicament.

The lawsuit, filed on September 8 in federal court in Atlanta, points to the misuse of facial recognition technology by detective Andrew Bartholomew of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bartholomew solely relied on a match generated by facial recognition technology to obtain an arrest warrant for Quran. The alleged crime involved the unauthorized use of a stolen credit card to purchase luxury items worth over $8,000 from a consignment store outside New Orleans in June 2022.

However, the lawsuit claims that Bartholomew failed to conduct even a basic search into Mr. Reid’s whereabouts at the time of the theft, which would have proven his innocence. Quran was in Georgia when the alleged crime occurred, and this information was not taken into account during the investigation.

Unanswered questions surrounding the detective’s actions

Bartholomew’s affidavit seeking the warrant cited still photographs from surveillance footage but omitted any reference to the use of facial recognition technology. According to Quran’s legal representation, this omission raises concerns about the transparency and accuracy of the detective’s actions.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the “credible source” mentioned by Bartholomew in his affidavit may have been the facial recognition technology itself. An email from Jefferson Parish Deputy Chief Dax Russo to the sheriff indicated that additional evidence or leads were needed when using facial recognition technology for an arrest warrant. This email is viewed as evidence that the technology played a pivotal role in the Quran’s wrongful arrest.

The lawsuit asserts several claims against the parties involved. Detective Bartholomew is accused of false arrest, malicious prosecution, and negligence. It is contended that Sheriff Joseph Lopinto failed to establish adequate policies regarding the use of facial recognition technology, making him equally liable in this case. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

As Quran languished in jail, his family hired an attorney in Louisiana who presented photos and videos of Quran to the sheriff’s office. A comparison of these materials with the surveillance footage revealed that the person in the video was noticeably heavier and lacked Quran’s distinguishing mole. Consequently, the sheriff’s office requested the withdrawal of the arrest warrant. Six days after his arrest, Quran was released from custody.

However, the aftermath of his wrongful arrest continues to haunt him. Quran reflects on what might have transpired had he not had the financial means to hire an attorney. Additionally, the memory of the police stop on the Georgia interstate remains a vivid reminder of the ordeal he endured.

The controversy surrounding facial recognition technology

Facial recognition technology has garnered considerable attention and controversy in recent years. While supporters argue that it has been instrumental in identifying criminals, solving crimes, and rescuing human trafficking victims, critics contend that it disproportionately misidentifies people of color, leading to unjust arrests and infringements on civil liberties.