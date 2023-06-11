Europe to stop Twitter and Tiktok from advertising crypto

TL;DR Breakdown

Europe has decided to take a strong stance against cryptocurrency advertising on influential social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok.

In a bold move that’s bound to resonate throughout the digital landscape, BEUC, the European Consumer Organization, is pushing for a stringent crackdown on crypto asset promotions that, they argue, mislead investors.

The umbrella organization has appealed to Brussels to instigate a fresh regulatory framework.

The birth of Europe’s crypto clampdown

Today, social media platforms are the epicenters of modern communication and information dissemination, which comes with its share of challenges.

As the global interest in digital assets surges, BEUC believes that Twitter, TikTok, and similar platforms have been facilitators of questionable cryptocurrency promotions, both through traditional advertising and influencer marketing.

Critics argue this allows potential investors to be led astray, and often results in significant financial losses. In BEUC’s view, this unchecked promotion of volatile assets, such as cryptocurrency, constitutes an unfair commercial practice.

With the digital asset market’s inherent high-risk and speculative nature, the organization is concerned that consumers, particularly those who are inexperienced, are being exposed to unnecessary and dangerous risk.

Crypto investment: Promise or pitfall?

BEUC’s report, entitled ‘Hype or Harm? The Great Social Media Crypto Con,’ has compiled comprehensive evidence to substantiate the organization’s concerns.

The report identifies cases where social media platforms seem to have overlooked their advertising policies, allowing the rampant and misleading promotion of digital assets.

In response to the growing issue, BEUC has called on the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network to enforce stricter advertising policies specifically targeted at cryptocurrency.

The organization is also pushing for measures to prevent influencers from creating misconceptions about the nature of these digital assets. Europe, they argue, should inform the European Commission of any steps taken to shield consumers from such unfair practices.

Furthermore, BEUC urges European consumer authorities to collaborate with European Supervisory Authorities for financial services. This alliance aims to ensure that social media platforms revamp their advertising strategies to avoid promoting misleading information about cryptocurrencies.

Onwards to a safer crypto future

BEUC Director General Monique Goyens highlights the growing trend of “get rich quick” investments, heavily promoted on social media platforms by influencers and advertisements alike. However, these enticing promises often end with consumers suffering heavy financial losses.

She states that although new legislation will soon regulate crypto assets under the Market in Crypto Assets Regulation, this law will not directly impact social media companies that profit from advertising these assets.

To protect consumers from scams and false promises associated with crypto assets, Goyens believes it’s crucial to involve authorities that prioritize consumer protection.

While it’s clear that cryptocurrencies have been rapidly gaining popularity throughout Europe, with significant adoption rates in countries like the Netherlands and Slovenia, BEUC’s actions reflect a much-needed call for balance.

As digital assets inch closer to mainstream acceptance, this bold move from Europe signals a bid for safer, more transparent investment landscapes where consumers can navigate the world of crypto without falling prey to scams or false promises.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.