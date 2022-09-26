logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Can an Ethereum transaction be reversed? Stanford researchers’ proposal

Can an Ethereum transaction be reversed Stanford researchers proposal
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Stanford researchers propose a reversibility feature on the Ethereum network.
  • The reversibility feature has a limited time frame.
  • Ethereum transaction reversibility can limit crypto theft.

According to Stanford researchers, Kaili Wang, Dan Boneh, and Quinchen Wang reversing Ethereum transactions may be a beneficial tool for blockchain technology. The reversibility of transactions allows theft within blockchain networks to be easily tacked and reversed. The inability to reverse blockchain transactions has been a double-edged sword for blockchain projects. Besides its numerous benefits, crypto theft with no possibility of reversals has been a major demerit. 

Blockchain data is known to be immutable. The inability to change information on a blockchain has been at the core of its innovations are it’s viewed as a reliable source to obtain verifiable data. However, making Ethereum transactions reversible may be a good step toward curbing crypto theft.

Why Ethereum transaction reversal is important

According to the proposal, ERC-20R and ERC-721R imply reversible transactions on Ethereum Network for the conventional ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens. The transactions are made partially reversible, making a somewhat hybrid Ethereum network. The transactions allow a specific small window for error checking, that allows contentions to be made after a transaction has occurred—for instance, a three-minute Window for the victim to request a freeze on the stolen tokens.

The freezing request was made to a governance contract. The victim is required to provide evidence of the malicious transaction and commit some tokens as a stake. The judges will then review the request and either accept it or reject it.  

The judges are decentralized and policies are in place to ensure no bias. When a freeze request is accepted, the contested transaction is halted by executing the freeze function. 

However, ERC-20R and ERC-721R pose different challenges. Since ERC-721R represents NFT transactions, which are non-fungible, allows easy tracing of addresses, and the freezing function can be easily executed. However, for ERC-20R transactions, the attacker can split the tokens into several addresses to avoid being traced. To avoid the perpetrators from maneuvering the freeze, the freeze is executed to the entire transaction and its calculations on-chain.

A freeze request can be contested as judges will require evidence from both sides in case of a dispute. The decentralized jury will then make the decision to either uphold the freeze or undo it. When the rejectReverse function is called, the assets are released and the initial transaction is upheld.

On the other hand, the reverse function is called when the victim wins the case and funds are returned to the victim, upon approval by the judges. The typical dispute resolution process takes about three days to complete. 

Implementing Ethereum transaction reversal in exchanges

The new proposal for Ethereum transaction reversals appears to be a good option for the blockchain ecosystem. Several blockchains and cryptocurrency projects have lost funds through cyber attacks. Providing an ability for Ethereum token holders with another digital asset to contest malicious attacks and regain their funds is a huge step toward achieving blockchain efficiency.

Although the proposal appears to change the fundamental benefits of the Ethereum blockchain network, if the algorithm works smoothly to navigate the reversibility of ERC-20R tokens, it can be a revolutionary innovation within the Web 3 ecosystem that could save billions of dollars. 

Collins J. Okoth

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Finance Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority, in-depth, and real value to readers.

Related News

Hot Stories

Can an Ethereum transaction be reversed? Stanford researchers' proposal
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA/USD bearish as price slips to $0.4466
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH slowly retraces below $1,300, sets higher low again
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Litecoin, and Chainlink Daily Price Analyses – 26 September Morning Price Prediction
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Are bearish runs healthy for the crypto market?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Are bearish runs healthy for the crypto market?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
All you need to know about Soulbound Tokens (SBT)
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
What's at the Heart of the 3air Platform?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Can Russia evade sanctions with international crypto settlements?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Why is Do Kwon on a run if he did not do anything wrong?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us