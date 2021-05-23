TL;DR Breakdown

ETH/USD consolidates overnight

ETH breaks below $2,200 earlier today

Next support at $2,000.

Today’s Ethereum price prediction is bearish as the market started to move lower over the past hours after consolidating below the $2,400 mark overnight. Therefore, we should see the further downside and test the previous low at $1,900.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has lost almost 7 percent, while Ethereum almost 14 percent. The rest of the market follows this bearish pattern with an even bigger loss.

ETH/USD opened at $2,296 today after a slight bearish move yesterday. Overnight ETH/USD retested $2,400 resistance for the final time and started moving lower once again. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move to test the $1,900 previous swing low over the next 24 hours.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours

The ETH/USD price moved in a range of $2,008 – $2,482, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 33.8 percent and totals $36.8 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $235.6 billion, resulting in market dominance of 16.68 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart – ETH moves lower again

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price action moving towards the $1,900 previous low over the past hours.

The overall Ethereum price action continues moving lower over the past days. From the previous all-time high of $4,400, ETH/USD has already retraced more than 55 percent.

Therefore, most of the gain seen during April and the first half of May has been regained. This indicates that the market is heavily oversold right now, and we can expect a significant market reversal over the upcoming weeks.

However, first, ETH/USD needs to establish a higher local swing high. If ETH/USD can reverse above the $1,900 major support level, we could see a higher high over the next week. Until then, the best is to wait for further price action development.

If the $1,900 support is broken, ETH/USD could spike lower over the next 24 hours, meaning that we will not see the market reverse as soon.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Conclusion

Ethereum price prediction is bearish as the market has continued to trend lower over the last 24 hours. After some consolidation below the $2,400 resistance, ETH/USD looks to breach the $1,900 support.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.