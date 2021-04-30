TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price prediction shows the crypto asset is on course to reach the $3,000 mark.

A decisive close above the $2,700 mark will ensure Ethereum’s bullish narrative remains.

Key technical indicators suggest Ethereum is in for a brief selling spree soon.

The sustenance of the ongoing buying pressure would invalidate the looming bearish narrative.

At present, Ethereum is recording recovery price movements after taking a beating in the recent market crash. While the crypto asset is recording sideways price movements at the moment, it has managed to break its ceiling in setting up a new ATH. Although this comes as good news for Ethereum holders and investors, the sudden price surge could trigger a minor drawback.

Ethereum price prediction: General price overview

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market, Ethereum continues to lead the pack in recording positive price movement this week. The smart contract crypto coin depreciated twice last week to settle slightly above the $2,000 support line last week. Luckily for the coin, the bulls came out this week in a renewed push to see it gain towards the coveted $3,000 mark. The $2,000 support line played a critical role in ensuring the continuation of the upward surge. The most recent surge has seen the crypto asset appreciate above the $2,700 mark, slightly missing the $2,800 mark.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is exchanging hands at $2,762, putting in a relentless fight for the $3,000 mark. Although sideways trading appears to be taking precedence, according to the Relative Strength Index, the bulls appear focused on ensuring Ether closes the day above the $2,800 mark. Currently, the RSI indicator is at 63, with the crypto entering into the overbought region. Entering the overbought region is a good thing for Ethereum as it shows it currently enjoys investor confidence.

Ethereum price movement in the past 24 hours

On the 24-hour chart, Ether’s price movement shows 2 critical technical formations that insinuate the crypto asset is in for a bearish leg. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) and the spinning top candle paint a bearish narrative. Both these technical indicators appear to show Ethereum’s bullish momentum is facing exhaustion, which suggests it is going to face some sought of price correction. With the Momentum Reversal Indicator flashing a red 1-candlestick on the 24-hour chart, it suggests Ethereum might face a 1-to-4 candlestick correction soon. Also, with spinning top candlestick moving below Ethereum’s opening price, it predicts a price reversal is in the offing.

At the time of writing, despite Ethereum’s increasing value, the number of daily active addresses appears to be shrinking. The number of active addresses has depreciated by around 7 percent from 700,000 to around 660,000 since the 21st April. This paints a bearish narrative for Ethereum.

Ethereum 4-hour chart

According to the crypto asset’s 4-hour chart, the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator shows Ethereum is gradually having a bearish outlook. This is clear with the MACD blue line moving below the signal line. If the situation remains the same, Ethereum risks experiencing heightened overhead and selling pressure, a move sure to push it back towards the $2,700 line.

Conclusion

While major technical indicators paint a bearish narrative, the bulls should consider the possibility of Ethereum resisting these indicators and focus on the ongoing bullish momentum. If Ethereum manages to rally above the $2,800 mark, it will nullify the projected bearish outlook and proceed with its bull run. Investors should expect the pioneer smart contract token to surge towards the $2,900 mark if that happens.

