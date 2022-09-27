logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes to $1,400, swift retrace incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 09 27
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD broke past the $1,350 resistance.
  • Next resistance at $1,400 is currently targeted.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a rapid push towards $1,400 and a failure to move higher over the past hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to soon reverse and retest previous resistance as support.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes to $1,400, swift retrace incoming? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 4.9 percent, while Ethereum 4.4 percent. The rest of the market followed close by with similar results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum sets a strong higher high

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,314.18 to $1,396.89, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 4.68 percent, totaling $16 billion, while the total market cap traded around $170 billion, resulting in market dominance of 17.5 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see consolidation since morning as sellers are ready to retrace some of the gains seen overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes to $1,400, retrace incoming?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action saw consolidation over several days in an increasingly tighter range. Resistance was established below $1,350 and retested later last week.

At the end of the weekend, ETH/USD started to move below $1,300 support, quickly setting another higher low with clear rejection for further downside. ETH started to rally from there, breaking past previous resistance at $1,350 overnight.

Further upside followed as high as $1,400 next major resistance, setting a clear higher high. However, since then, not much further upside has followed as consolidation in a narrow range was seen throughout the day. As a result, we expect Ethereum price to start declining soon with the aim of setting another higher low later in the week.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong rally higher and a strong higher high set at $1,400. Therefore, ETH/USD has peaked for now and retrace to retest previous resistance as support can be expected next. 

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes to $1,400, swift retrace incoming?
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Cronos, and Monero Daily Price Analysis – 27 September Morning Price Prediction
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
What is happening with Nexo?
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
CoinWealthInv.com Review: The Best Forex Trading and Crypto Exchange Platform for Beginners!
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
RoyalOakInvestment.com Review: Are you looking for a safe haven for your trading investments? - Royal Oak Investment Review
27 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

What is happening with Nexo?
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
FTT burn Vs. BNB burn Vs. Shiba burn
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
Was the Wintermute hack an inside job?
27 September, 2022
2 mins read
Watch: Inside the Walmart Metaverse 2022
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Why should Africa foster blockchain in an emergent economy?
26 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us