  2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH drops 10 percent, further downside incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 09 13

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong retrace past previous support levels. Additionally, no reversal signs have been made, indicating that ETH/USD will drop even lower later today.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 5.32 percent, while Ethereum over 8 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has traded with similar results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum finally breaks lower

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,605.30 to $1,752.76, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 28.8 percent, totaling $21 billion, while the total market cap traded around $196.41 billion, resulting in market dominance of 19.23 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to break past $1,600

On the 4-hour chart, we can see strong selling currently taking place, likely leading Ethereum price to even further lows later today.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has moved with powerful bullish momentum earlier in September, leading towards a clean move past previous resistance levels. A new high was eventually set below $1,800, indicating strong bullish momentum overall.

Further upside did not follow as buyers were finally exhausted. After an initial retrace to $1,700 support, ETH/USD made a quick retest of upside, setting a clear lower local high.

As a result, Ethereum price rapidly started to decline, breaking past the $1,650 next support with strong momentum. Since then, we have not seen ETH/USD experience a substantial reaction higher, meaning that further lows will likely be tested overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong decline as soon as the local lower high was set at $1,760. Likely, ETH/USD will continue even lower later today and look to retrace even more.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

