logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues consolidation, swift drop to $1,600 next?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 07 30
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD rejected further upside overnight.
  • Support at $1,700 is currently tested.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen further consolidation after a strong rally earlier this week. Therefore, ETH/USD should soon start to retrace and look to retest the $1,600 mark as support.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues consolidation, swift drop to $1,600 next? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.22 percent, while Ethereum lost 0.62 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top major altcoins saw slightly better performance.  

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum continued sideways.

ETH/USD traded between $1,672.83 to $1,759.88, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 19 billion, while the total market cap trades around $209.3 billion, resulting in market dominance of 18.7 percent.

ITB Widget Example

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to retrace?

The 4-hour chart shows increasingly lower local highs set over the past hours, indicating that bearish momentum will return and the $1,700 local support will be broken soon.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues consolidation, swift drop to $1,600 next?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has seen a strong upswing over the course of this week. From the last swing low at $1,360, ETH/USD gained over 30 percent and set a clear higher high as it peaked just below $1,800.

Since then, a slight retrace has created a consolidation area of around $1,700. As the trading range gets increasingly narrow, we can assume that a push lower will soon follow as bulls are finally exhausted.

Likely, Ethereum price will look to retest previous major resistance as support first, which would mean only a slight retracement if reached. However, most likely, further downside will follow to the next support at $1,500 later next week.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen failure to move higher over the past 24 hours and consolidation in an increasingly tighter range. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to soon drop below $1,700 and retrace towards the $1,600 next support.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues consolidation, swift drop to $1,600 next?
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Amidst Ukraine crisis, Russia gets over $2m crypto aid to fund war
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Solana price analysis: SOL increases at $44.1 after a complete bullish run
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Neo, and Chiliz Daily Price Analyses – 30 July Morning Price Prediction
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD gains value $8.73 after a bullish run
30 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Amidst Ukraine crisis, Russia gets over $2m crypto aid to fund war
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
CoinFlex cuts staff amid plans to reduce costs
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius suffers Third-Party Data Breach as Phishing risks escalate
29 July, 2022
2 mins read
IMF warns of further sell-offs and coins' failure
29 July, 2022
2 mins read
Apple and Google under fire for fake crypto investing apps
28 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us