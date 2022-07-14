Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly spikes to $1,000, reacts above $1,100

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong reaction higher from the last spike lower. Therefore, bulls will likely take a pause over the next hours before another push higher is seen later in the day.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 3.02 percent, while Ethereum gained almost 5 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins saw mostly even better results, with Uniswap being the top performer.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum sets a clear reversal sign

ETH/USD traded between $1,019.22 to $1,120.32, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 11.18 percent, totaling $16.45 billion, while the total market cap trades at $132.13 billion.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to advance further?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a slight pullback over the past hours, which, if further downside does not follow, will offer a good setup for the next move higher later in the day. Once the momentum starts going, ETH/USD should see a push back to the $1,175 resistance.

Ethereum price action has seen a strong retrace from the previous upswing earlier this month. After the initial low was found at $1,040, ETH/USD started to trade higher early yesterday, indicating that a swing low is set.

However, further upside did not follow immediately. ETH saw a strong spike lower at the end of yesterday, almost reaching the $1,000 mark. Reaction higher followed immediately, forming a massive rejection candle and clearly signaling an upcoming reversal.

Since then, Ethereum has traded higher, reaching back above $1,100 and peaking at around $1,125. Small local retrace has followed over the past hours, indicating that local higher low will be set before a strong push higher begins. Once that is done, we expect ETH/USD to push towards the $1,175.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen a strong rebound from $1,000 support and a local higher high set around $1,125. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to continue even higher later in the day as sellers are still exhausted over the medium term.

