Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.

ETH/USD consolidated yesterday.

Quick spike higher seen this morning.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current spike higher end with another reversal. Therefore, ETH/USD should return below $3,775 resistance and test more downside again later today.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen some bullish momentum return over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has gained 0.71 percent, while Ethereum trades with a 0.89 percent gain after a spike higher this morning. The rest of the top altcoins have seen mixed, slightly bullish results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum recovers to $3,775 resistance, spikes slightly higher

ETH/USD traded in a range of $3,687.29 – $3,807.29, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 21.07 percent, totaling $13.32 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $449.9 billion, resulting in market dominance of 20 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH faces rejection above $3,800

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price making a quick spike higher this morning, with further upside currently rejected, likely reversing the market later today.

Ethereum price action has seen a strong reversal this week. After previously making its way higher, ETH/USD peaked at $4,160 on the 23rd of December.

Consolidation followed last weekend, with slightly lower highs set, indicating an upcoming reversal. ETH did indeed see a strong break lower from Monday, resulting in a loss of over 12 percent to the current low at $3,600, which was found on Wednesday.

Reaction higher followed yesterday, with the $3,775 mark offering resistance under which to form a consolidation. After more sideways action overnight, the Ethereum price quickly spiked higher this morning, with selling pressure returning shortly after.

Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move for another downswing over the next 24 hours. Likely, bears will retest the previous major swing low at $3,600 over the weekend.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect a reversal to follow after a brief test of more upside this morning. Likely ETH/USD is headed for another test of downside over the next 24 hours.

