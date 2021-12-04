TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today.

ETH/USD rejected further downside at $3,600.

Previous support at $3,950 is currently tested as resistance.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery to follow after a strong reaction higher from the $3,600 was seen this morning. Likely ETH/USD is set to break above the current resistance, moving to regain even more over the weekend.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen strong bearish momentum over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has lost 17.23 percent, while Ethereum 14.83 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has seen even more substantial losses.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum breaks below $3,950 previous support, rejects more downside at $3,600

ETH/USD traded in a range of $3,739.39 – $4,647.29, indicating extreme volatility in the market. Trading volume has spiked by 113 percent, totaling $41.2 billion, while the total market cap trades around $465 billion, resulting in the market dominance of 21.16 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH reacts back to previous lows

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price swiftly rejecting further downside after touching the $3,600 mark this morning.

Ethereum price action saw strong bullish momentum during the first half of the week. After establishing and retesting the new low at $3,950 last weekend, ETH/USD started to move higher on Monday quickly.

Ethereum reached $4,750 resistance by Wednesday, as bulls were eager to move towards the previous all-time high. However, more upside did not follow, leading to a reversal over the next days.

Another attempt to test upside was seen Yesterday, with the following rejection leading to a strong spike lower. Overnight, the Ethereum price broke past the previous swing low at $3,950, leading to more downside this morning. Strong reaction, preventing further downside, was seen at $3,600, with ETH/USD since moving back towards the previous low.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we saw a swift drop to $3,600 met with a strong reaction higher this morning. Therefore, we assume ETH/USD has set a new swing low, and further recovery should follow over the weekend.

