TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price analysis is bearish for the rest of today.

ETH/USD saw further upside above $4,550 previous high.

Resistance is currently found at $4,750.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we expect a retracement to follow after a strong spike higher was seen again today. However, ETH/USD bulls are likely exhausted after reaching $4,750, and we can expect a retracement over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has seen bullish momentum continue today. The market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have gained 2.45 percent, while Ethereum 8.1 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins follow with similar results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum retests $4,400 as support, spikes to $4,750

ETH/USD traded in a range of $4,332.10 – $4,753.27, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 37.24 percent, totaling $26.25 billion, while the total market capitalization trades around $555.6 billion, resulting in a market dominance of 20.73 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH rejects further upside at $4,750

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ethereum price reacting after reaching the $4,750 resistance, likely indicating the end of the current rally.

Ethereum price has seen strong bullish momentum return since Sunday. The rally came after a strong drop of almost 15 percent on Friday when Ethereum found support at $3,950 once again.

From there, consolidation followed until another test of the support was seen late in the weekend. Bulls quickly rejected further downside, leading to a swift rally higher over the next 24 hours.

By the start of Today, Ethereum price had already cleared past the $4,400 previous resistance. After a slight retracement, another more upside followed Today, leading ETH to a new high at $4,750.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we saw strong resistance reached at $4,750 after a 20 percent advance over the past days. Therefore, we assume bulls are exhausted, and ETH/USD should be headed for a retracement later today.

