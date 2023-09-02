Ethereum NFT trading hits two-year low

TL;DR Breakdown

In August, the monthly trading volume of Ethereum NFTs experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest level in two years. This drop in activity was observed across several major NFT marketplaces, including OpenSea, Blur, LooksRare, and X2Y2. The data from The Block’s dashboard revealed that trading volume of Ethereum NFTs fell to $407 million in August, marking a 32% decrease compared to July’s $599 million and the lowest trading volume since June 2021.

X2Y2 led the decline with a 40% month-over-month drop, while Blur, OpenSea, and LooksRare also saw their trading volumes decrease by 38%, 18%, and 8%, respectively. Even OpenSea, once a dominant player in the Ethereum NFT marketplace landscape, experienced a decline in active users. According to Dune Analytics, OpenSea’s active user count fell by 12% to 126,000 in August, the lowest count since July 2021.

These trends in Ethereum NFT trading volumes reflect a broader decline in interest since the peak of the NFT market in 2021, particularly when compared to the crypto market’s overall performance. The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index, which includes major NFT collections like CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and DeGods, has dropped by 37% year-to-date. This decline occurred even as the price of Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency commonly used for NFT transactions, appreciated by 37% during the same period.

Solana, another blockchain known for minting and trading NFTs, faced similar challenges. Daily trading volumes on Solana-based NFT marketplaces dropped below $1 million for the first time since September 2021. Additionally, regulatory scrutiny has started to impact the NFT space. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated its first enforcement action related to NFTs, targeting the podcast studio Impact Theory.

This suggests that regulators are paying closer attention to the NFT market, which could lead to increased compliance requirements and potential challenges for NFT platforms. The NFT sector’s troubles were further underscored by the recent closure of the NFT platform Recur, which shut down less than two years after raising $50 million in a Series A funding round. Another indication of distress in the NFT space is Rarible’s decision to cease aggregating NFT orders from OpenSea, LooksRare, and X2Y2.

This move is related to an ongoing debate in the crypto niche about creator royalties, with more platforms opting to stop enforcing these royalties. NFT royalties also recently hit their lowest volume in two years. However, there may be a ray of hope for the NFT market within the gaming sector. According to Loopify, an expert in the metaverse and NFT studio Endless Clouds, the market needs to shift its focus from being dominated by profile pictures to NFTs that represent in-game items such as “skins.”

This shift toward incorporating NFTs into gaming experiences could potentially breathe new life into the NFT ecosystem. The NFT market has experienced a significant decline in trading volumes, reaching its lowest point in two years. This decline is evident across major Ethereum NFT marketplaces and is indicative of falling interest since the NFT market’s peak in 2021.

Regulatory actions and the closure of NFT platforms further highlight the challenges faced by the NFT sector. However, the integration of NFTs into gaming could be a promising avenue for revitalizing the NFT market in the future. As the NFT space continues to evolve, it will be essential to monitor how these trends impact its long-term sustainability and growth.