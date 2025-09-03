FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
ETH faces the biggest selling pressure since November 2024

ETH faces the biggest selling pressure since November 2024.

1. ETH faced selling pressure at the end of August
2. Whales actively move ETH
  • ETH sellers are dominating in early September, ushering in a historically weak month for crypto.
  • ETH still hovered above $4,300, with short-term selling pressure.
  • Accumulation continues on whale wallets, but short-term liquidations may push ETH lower.

ETH is going through a days-long period of selling pressure, based on the seller taker ratio. A ratio under 1 points to selling pressure and a potential downturn. 

ETH is facing selling pressure at the highest rate since November 2024, setting expectations for a potential market downturn. The buyer/seller taker ratio points to short-term selling pressure, which has affected the markets in the past week. 

ETH feels selling pressure as the buyer/seller taker ratio points to traders locking in profits. | Source: CryptoQuant.

Usually, ETH fluctuates between buying and selling pressure. Even with large-scale selling, some whales later re-buy at a lower price. However, periods of prolonged selling pressure may lead to a reversed trend. 

ETH faced selling pressure at the end of August

Based on CryptoQuant data, ETH has entered a period of selling pressure at the end of August. The taker buy/sell ratio has skewed toward sellers, meaning traders use the market’s opportunities to shed their ETH at the current level. 

ETH has retained some of the levels achieved in August, as it continued to trade above $4,300. ETH stood at 0.039 BTC, with a market cap dominance of 13.3%. The token traded at $4,313.75, becoming the biggest loser among top 5 assets for the past week. 

The current trading conditions are still raising questions on whether ETH will survive, or face another downturn to a lower range. ETH open interest is still closer to its higher range at $27B, though with shifts in the long/short interest ratio. 

Based on derivative positions on Binance, ETH may trade in a tight range between $4,200 and $4,500. The current available liquidity does not point to a dramatic short squeeze. Despite this, there are suspicions some whales may be keeping the ETH price lower by regular selling. Longer-term predictions expect ETH to attempt a break above $5,000, or see a breakdown to $3,500. 

On Hyperliquid, ETH has a predominance of long positions, making up 64% of open interest. Ethena (ENA) has over 75% long positions, signaling confidence in the bullish direction of ETH. The Ethena project depends on a bullish ETH trend to be the most efficient in producing yield. 

Whales actively move ETH

Daily whale movements still include dramatic shifts and positions. Overall, ETH shows signs of long-term confidence, with DeFi growth and lending expansion. 

Additionally, ETH still sees steep inflows from ETF and treasuries, while accumulation addresses expanded their balance to 24M tokens. Despite this, short-term whale selling can affect the price, as older whales still take profits. 

The past few months saw ETH shift to whale ownership, as retail capitulated. Overall, ETH is showing positive signs for long-term growth, but short-term selling pressure can still lead to liquidations and price setbacks. 

The short-term ETH fluctuations coincide with dramatic whale accumulation, with one entity pouring $185M into ETH in the past days. However, the significant accumulation is yet to translate into new all-time peaks. 

ETH also faces trading in September, a historically weak month for the token. October has mostly ended in the green for ETH, but the coming weeks may see more cautious trading. At the same time, ETH sees a trend of holding, as whales and retail still see the potential of DeFi, requiring ETH as collateral or for gas fees. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan