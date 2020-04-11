ErisX Bitcoin trading is now available for the users of Fidelity Digital Assets Services. The United States based cryptocurrency exchange, ErisX, has joined hands with the digital currency subsidiary of Fidelity Investments. The collaboration will see the two firms working together to offer crypto-assets trading solutions for institutional investors.

Our trading capabilities and breadth of liquidity continue to evolve. We are delighted to advance our relationship with @ErisX_Digital to offer our institutional clients more liquidity. Read more here:https://t.co/GRfMn6Cy2s — Fidelity Digital Assets (@DigitalAssets) April 9, 2020

Fidelity Investments currently manages $8 Trillion worth of assets under its belt. For such a significant financial player, it was only natural to introduce its users to Bitcoin trading. Fidelity Investments is also on a crypto expansion spree lately.

Fidelity users to benefit from advance ErisX Bitcoin trading features

The ErisX Bitcoin trading feature can now be used by the institutional clients of Fidelity Digital Asset Services. The partnership is going to benefit the crypto exchange as large institutional users will undoubtedly help ease the liquidity crunch that the crypto industry s going through due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Crypto space can use some more liquidity in these tough times.

The collaboration will see ‘vetted institutional investors’ who are ready to take a plunge into the crypto space, a safe platform to explore the crypto realm through Bitcoin trading. Investors looking to expand their portfolio with crypto assets are sure to benefit from this strategic partnership.

Institutional crypto trading on the rise

Chief executive officer of ErisX, Thomas Chippas, stated that the exchange stays true to the fundamental crypto philosophy, i.e., the same accessibility to everyone. ErisX trading model makes sure that all the participants avail fair market price during trading. The clear market model will be ideal for new institutional investors.

Terrence Dempsey of Fidelity Digital Assets also shared similar sentiments. He added that the strategic partnership with ErisX would help our users gain secure access to cryptocurrencies. The users will take advantage of the strong regulatory framework, technical prowess, available orders, and many more advanced features of ErisX Bitcoin trading. Institutional demand for crypto trading has risen steadily over the past few months, and fidelity’s entry will surely give this trend more boost.