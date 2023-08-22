Elusiv launches private token swap tool on Solana blockchain

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Elusiv, a privacy protocol, has introduced a private token swap tool on Solana, marking a significant advancement in the field of decentralized asset trading. The tool, available through the Elusiv web app, enables users to trade their assets without revealing personal information about themselves, thereby enhancing privacy and security in the crypto space. This tool’s … Read more

Elusiv, a privacy protocol, has introduced a private token swap tool on Solana, marking a significant advancement in the field of decentralized asset trading. The tool, available through the Elusiv web app, enables users to trade their assets without revealing personal information about themselves, thereby enhancing privacy and security in the crypto space.

This tool’s fundamental infrastructure has been in development for more than a year and now permits transfers to a range of cryptocurrency wallets, including Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), Bonk (BONK), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO). The platform’s private swap functionality encrypts the user’s public key while generating a temporary key, obscuring the user’s trading habits.

Julian Deschler, co-founder of Elusiv, emphasized the importance of this tool in making decentralized finance (DeFi) fair for everyone, including regular users and seasoned traders. He stated that private token swaps secure one of the most fundamental actions in DeFi and push the entire Web3 space forward.

Beyond traditional mixers: Elusiv’s approach to secure and private transactions

Unlike traditional crypto mixers, Elusiv does not mix user funds. Instead, it utilizes a combination of cryptographic schemes, most notably zk-SNARKs, to bring privacy guarantees to users. This approach ensures that the amounts swapped or traded within users’ wallets cannot be connected to their actual wallet addresses.

Inside the Elusiv app, users are required to deposit funds into a private balance before sending or swapping tokens. The procedure includes using a temporary key, acting as a burner account, which disconnects the link between a user’s public key and encrypts the source of the transactions.

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, praised Elusiv’s innovation, stating, “Elusiv Privacy represents the future of blockchain transactions — achieving a seamless blend of zero-knowledge privacy, efficiency, and instantaneous settlement.”

Elusiv’s launch of the private token swap tool on Solana comes at a time when privacy in crypto transactions is gaining increased attention. While mixers have been around for years, some have run into legal trouble, such as Tornado Cash, whose developer was arrested on suspicion of facilitating money laundering. Elusiv, on the other hand, has not faced any legal hurdles and is “engaged in efforts to develop fair regulation,” Elusiv co-founder Julian Deschler

The introduction of Elusiv’s private token swap tool on Solana signifies a major step towards enhancing privacy and security in decentralized asset trading. By offering a method that goes beyond traditional mixers, Elusiv is paving the way for open and fair DeFi. The tool’s launch also aligns with the growing trend towards self-sovereignty and data ownership in the crypto space. The innovative approach of using zero-knowledge proofs to encrypt users’ public keys, coupled with the support for various crypto wallets, positions Elusiv as a leading player in private transactions.