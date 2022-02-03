TL; DR Breakdown

El Salvador will launch a Bitcoin training center

Paxful will set up the training center

90% of El Salvadorians do not know Bitcoin

The popularity of Bitcoin coupled with the massive adoption across countries have called for more education into the assets. This is what Paxful is trying to achieve in El Salvador as the country grows towards the digital asset. It is no longer news that the country has adopted the asset as a legal tender. However, there are fears that most of the population don’t have the much-needed education about what they are and what they stand for.

With this, Paxful has opened up a new initiative to teach citizens of El Salvador everything related to Bitcoin using a training center that it will set up. The center is tagged ‘La Casa Del Bitcoin,’ and the learning will be done without charge from the crypto exchange. Later, Paxful will hold several seminars that would hope to help the unbanked learn better about the first digital asset. This is to help citizens of the country better their knowledge about buy and sales related to the asset. After this, the country intends to move to the next step in its Bitcoin adoption plans.

The Built with Bitcoin Foundation Office will also take up some spaces in the center as its office location in the country. The foundation plans to provide the struggling citizens in the country with access to basic amenities. It will use the leading digital asset while aiming to achieve this in the shortest time possible.



Coincidentally, the head of Paxful, Ray Yousef, is one of the top-ranking officials of the foundation. Yousef mentioned that educating the communities about Bitcoin is one of the best ways to support the community. This latest feat is coming off the back of a recent call by citizens to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. A previous report claims that a survey showed that about 90% of the country’s population was not familiar with Bitcoin.