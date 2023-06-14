Egypt joins BRICS in shifting away from US Dollar in trade settlements

TL;DR Breakdown

Egypt has made a significant move in its trade practices by abandoning the US dollar in transactions with the BRICS economic bloc. The country aims to utilize local currencies, such as the Indian rupee, Russian ruble, and Chinese yuan, to pay imports from these key BRICS members. Egypt’s Supply Minister, Ali Moselhy, emphasized ongoing discussions about trading in local currencies, highlighting the potential shift away from the dominant role of the US dollar.

BRICS’ de-dollarization efforts gain momentum

The rise of the BRICS economic bloc continues to shape the global power dynamics, with member countries taking steps to challenge the dominance of the US dollar in international trade settlements. Egypt’s decision to trade with BRICS nations using local currencies aligns with the bloc’s ongoing de-dollarization efforts. With the collective’s significant share of the global economy and population, the BRICS countries have surpassed the G7 in economic growth, strengthening their position as drivers of multipolarity in global finance.

The upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled for August, is expected to further explore the implementation of an alternative currency for international trade settlements within the bloc. This move aims to challenge the current prominence of the US dollar and foster increased economic cooperation and independence among BRICS members. Egypt’s decision to embrace local currencies for trade with BRICS reinforces the bloc’s commitment to reducing reliance on the US dollar and propelling the momentum of de-dollarization efforts across the global economic landscape.