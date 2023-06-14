Egypt officially applies to be a part of the BRICS

TL;DR Breakdown

Elevating its economic status on the world stage, Egypt has formally expressed its intention to be incorporated into the BRICS alliance.

The application symbolizes the nation’s vision to foster its trade relationships and shift towards alternative currencies, a key initiative currently endorsed by the BRICS nations.

Sailing Towards Alternate Financial Channels

The BRICS partnership, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has caught the attention of Egypt owing to its endeavor to maximize the transition of trade to substitute currencies.

This could include the creation of a joint currency among member nations, a proposal that the country finds particularly appealing.

Georgy Borisenko, Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, confirmed Egypt’s application in a statement to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Highlighting Egypt’s keenness to enhance its trade and economic cooperation with Russia, Borisenko alluded to the inception of “new mechanisms for mutual settlements” in trade operations.

Increasing Influence in the BRICS Sphere

Egypt has been a familiar figure in the extended talks within the BRICS group, often identified as “friends of BRICS.” Other nations involved in these dialogues include Argentina, Bangladesh, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Comoros, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

In an increasingly integrated world, the BRICS nations offer a platform for countries like Egypt to participate in discussions involving a wide array of international concerns.

In the latest meeting held in Cape Town earlier this month, foreign ministers from the BRICS states were joined by top diplomats from 12 other countries, including Egypt.

The Potential Impact on the Global Economic Landscape

Egypt’s potential admission to the BRICS could have far-reaching implications for the global economy. In March, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi approved the country’s membership into the New Development Bank (NDB) of the BRICS bloc.

This move has been seen as a crucial strategy to mitigate the country’s dependence on U.S. dollars.

The BRICS bloc, while viewing Europe as a competitor, also considers it a possible investor, capable of paving the way for the new currency. The acceptance of this currency by Europe could potentially disrupt the global reserve status of the U.S. dollar.

The resulting alteration in supply and demand dynamics could lead to a declining trend for the U.S. dollar.

South Africa’s BRICS ambassador Anil Sooklal hinted at the growing interest of European countries in joining the alliance. Meanwhile, Eastern European nation Belarus has already shown enthusiasm in becoming a part of BRICS, symbolizing a possible shift towards a new financial era.

As Egypt aspires to join the ranks of the BRICS nations, it signifies its readiness to navigate the waters of the future global economy.

By embracing the possibilities offered by alternative currencies, Egypt might indeed be setting the stage for a financial evolution that could ripple across the world’s economic landscape.

