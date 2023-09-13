ECB’s conundrum: To raise rates or not to raise rates?

Description The corridors of the European Central Bank (ECB) have been echoing with one critical debate recently: should they hike the interest rates yet again? It’s a double-edged sword, and the pressure is palpable. A Fractured Consensus Last year, the consensus was evident. The ECB, aiming to stifle inflation, had incrementally hiked rates by 4.25 percentage … Read more

The corridors of the European Central Bank (ECB) have been echoing with one critical debate recently: should they hike the interest rates yet again? It’s a double-edged sword, and the pressure is palpable.

A Fractured Consensus

Last year, the consensus was evident. The ECB, aiming to stifle inflation, had incrementally hiked rates by 4.25 percentage points since July 2022. But now, the very fabric of that consensus seems to be unraveling. With whispers of a looming eurozone recession becoming louder and the annual price growth now a mere shadow of its former 10.6% self, the unified direction of the bank’s trajectory seems to be on shaky grounds.

Within the inner sanctum of the bank, the governors appear divided. While some are inclined toward another 25 basis point rate hike, possibly their last for a while, others caution restraint. The financial world watches, equally divided, as recent weak economic data has led a slim majority of investors to anticipate that the ECB might just press pause on the hike this time around.

Economic Headwinds and Predictions

Recent signs have been far from optimistic. Data from the summer months indicated that both the manufacturing and services sectors in the eurozone were on the brink of an economic slowdown. The heightened interest rates, currently standing at 3.75%, haven’t helped either, putting a damper on lending practices.

Adding fuel to the fire, the European Commission slashed the growth outlook for this year from 1.1% to a measly 0.8%. And let’s not even start on the contraction that has plagued Germany, the eurozone’s economic giant.

Yet, there’s a faction that believes a natural dip in economic growth might be enough to rein in inflation without the need for another rate hike. They argue that further tightening the noose on credit might drag the economy into a more profound slump. Pausing now might offer the ECB a window to observe and gauge the impact of their past decisions till their upcoming meeting in late October.

However, not everyone is buying this narrative. A few key concerns highlight why the ECB might be persuaded to lean towards another rate increase:

Persistent Inflation Concerns: Even though there has been a slight easing, core inflation still hovers at a disconcerting 5.3%. The labour market’s tight grip has been compounding these pressures, pushing prices up, especially in the services sector. External Threats: While economic growth hasn’t been stellar, some inflationary pressures from external sources are on the rise. Oil prices are climbing, and given Europe’s heavy reliance on liquefied natural gas, it’s still at the mercy of global supply dynamics. Disruptions like the recent strikes in Australia don’t bode well either. These factors could ensure that inflation and its medium-term expectations persist on the higher side. The ECB’s Reputation: Historically, the ECB has often favored a hawkish stance, leaning more towards overcompensating against inflation than being lax. There’s also the lingering sentiment from president Christine Lagarde’s speech at Jackson Hole, emphasizing the ongoing battle against persistent inflation.

Decision Time

The financial markets are closely watching, trying to interpret the ECB’s every move. A decision to hold could be perceived as the end of the hiking cycle. Lagarde might attempt to craft a hawkish narrative while holding back, perhaps leaving the door ajar for potential rate hikes in the coming months. But such a balancing act is intricate and fraught with challenges.

In the end, the ECB’s dilemma boils down to two precarious paths: keeping the rates stagnant might draw criticism for capitulating prematurely, but a rate hike amidst looming recession fears? That’s a gamble. One thing’s clear, though: mere words won’t cut it. The ECB needs to act, and decisively so, ensuring their commitment to inflation targets remains unwavering.