Dormant Ethereum wallet from 2015 ICO awakens with staggering $14.8 million return

TL;DR Breakdown

The transferred funds were not sold or sent to an exchange, indicating a consolidation of assets into a single wallet.

The wallet's owner enjoyed an impressive return on investment, with a 591,900% increase in value since the ICO days.

A dormant Ethereum wallet from the ICO era recently became active and transferred 8,000 Ether tokens to a new address.

In a surprising development, a dormant wallet that had purchased 8,000 ether during the Ethereum ICO in 2015 has recently become active and transferred its substantial funds to another address.

The wallet’s awakening was marked by a small test transaction of 1 ether, equivalent to approximately $1,845. Following this preliminary transfer, the remaining 7,999 ether were swiftly moved to a new address. The intriguing aspect of this transaction lies in the sizable amount involved and the staggering return on investment the owner has enjoyed since the ICO days.

An Ethereum ICO participant who has been dormant for 8 years woke up today.



He transferred all 8000 $ETH($14.7M) to a new address.https://t.co/1griKB9Te9 pic.twitter.com/1bvQh3zsqY — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 28, 2023

When the owner initially participated in the Ethereum ICO, they acquired 8,000 ether tokens at around $0.31 per token. This translated to a total investment of just under $2,500. However, at current prices, the owner possesses an astounding 591,900% return on their initial investment, amounting to a staggering $14.8 million.

Curiously, the funds were not transferred to a cryptocurrency exchange or sold on-chain, leaving the purpose behind this consolidation of funds into a single wallet needing clarification. The recipient wallet chosen for this transfer also exhibits limited transaction history, with the only notable movement preceding this transfer being an inbound transaction of 207 ether, equivalent to approximately $380,000.

Interestingly, these additional funds originated from a different wallet that had remained inactive since 2017.

While it remains unclear why this particular Ethereum ICO participant has decided to consolidate their assets in one wallet, similar movements have been witnessed. In December of the previous year, two addresses transferred $27 million in ether, some of which was derived from the Ethereum ICO.

#PeckShieldAlert 2 Dormant addresses transferred 22,982 $ETH (~27.2M) to 2 fresh addresses, their last movement was October 2018 (1,535 days ago).

These $ETH originated from Genesis and Poloniex pic.twitter.com/MXKpLnypif — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) December 19, 2022

Additionally, in April, another participant from the ICO moved $4.4 million in funds, hinting at a recurring trend among early investors.

The emergence of these dormant wallets and the subsequent consolidation of funds raises questions about the motives and intentions behind such actions. Whether this recent activity is, a strategic move by investors to protect their substantial gains or part of a more significant trend in the cryptocurrency ecosystem remains to be seen.

As blockchain analysis and monitoring tools evolve, on-chain analysts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on such movements, striving to unravel the mysteries of these dormant wallets and their owners’ objectives.