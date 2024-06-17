Doodles set to migrate Stoodio to the Base network

NTF-driven entertainment property Doodles has announced it is migrating its avatar customization platform Stoodio to Ethereum layer 2 network – Base. In a Monday announcement, Doodles said the transition will happen in July.

This comes as Doodles wants to enhance efficiency by leveraging Base’s faster and cheaper transactions, factors that are crucial in the Ethereum landscape. The transition aligns with the firm’s plans of reaching wider audiences and achieving higher engagement rates.

Doodles stand to benefit from the efficiency

According to the company, only the Stoodio and some NFT wearables will migrate to Base, which was developed by the crypto exchange, Coinbase. The original Doodles profile picture will remain on Ethereum.

Julian Holguin, Doodles CEO said the transition was inspired by their community’s vision and not a result of complaints or any issues, further acknowledging that Flow has been a “reliable partner.”

“Flow were incredible partners to us. They’ve built some of the stuff that this space as a whole should be most proud of. I think at the end of the day, it just came down to a lot of our existing community being in other places.” Holguin.

According to the company, Doodles will benefit from more fluid and “economically viable transactions.” Head of business development and strategy at Doodle, Austin Hurwitz, said the company was making a major step in the right direction by “combining forces with Coinbase and Base.”

“We believe that the next wave of crypto adoption will be driven by products that’s not only easy to use, but also entertaining and valuable,” remarked Hurwitz.

Doodles is coming home The Stoodio is officially migrating to @Base this July learn more about our vision for the future on Ethereum & EVM 👇 pic.twitter.com/nMjqtzgEpE — doodles (@doodles) June 17, 2024

Plans to drive user engagement

The transition will not go unnoticed. Doodles is planning to hold a free Base NFT mint via Zora, to celebrate the transition. This is expected to offer exclusive content within the Stoodio after total migration, in a move that will boost user engagement.

Holguin also emphasized the need to enhance user experience. “If we really are going to build an entertainment studio in the future that’s internet-native and on-chain, we need to create really rewarding and rich experiences for our core base,” said Holguin.

The transition also comes as Doodles readies for its upcoming short film, “Dullsville and the Doodleverse,” with musical contributions from Lil Wayne and Pharrell Williams. The film is set for release in September.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame