The United States DOJ crypto attorney vacancy shows that the governments and authorities are taking crypto regulations seriously. The newly advertised position in the US Department of Justice demands an attorney advisor abreast in cryptocurrency, dark web, global computer hacking, and intellectual property.

All the qualifications demanded by the DOJ crypto attorney position are seemingly geared towards approaching the rising graph of the crypto sector through a legal perspective. The job listing states that the person would carry responsibilities involving technical and organizational assistance for improving the competences of international justice institutions.

DOJ crypto attorney position carries wide-ranging responsibilities

The post entails making close coordination with global legal entities to strengthen the regulatory provisions regarding the latest cybercrime technologies. The US Transnational and High-Tech Crime Global Law Enforcement Network (GLEN) program would also liaison with the advisor to help expand the worldwide capacity building.

The advisor would work with global institutions to counter digital crime and intellectual property thefts, especially international organized crime. The DOJ crypto attorney position is significant in today’s world where crypto scams and hacking scandals feature in the daily news.

Crypto regulation on top of government agenda

Recently, Coinbase was engaged by the US Secret Service to create a blockchain analysis solution. Also, the US Army has worked with crypto firms to create tracking tools to curb the rising cybercrime. All these developments show that governments are eager to control crypto scams, digital crime, and virtual frauds.

The US Army’s Major Cybercrime Unit (MCU) is building crypto-specific cybercrime tools. Its recently announced web application is geared for mass surveillance of suspicious crypto transactions and prevents fraudulent crypto activities, including extortion and money laundering.

The latest Twitter hack has also exposed the weak social media network security. The FBI is conducting an in-depth investigation into the Twitter Bitcoin hack that rocked the virtual realm. In its quest to track down the attackers, the FBI is in touch with numerous crypto firms, including CipherTrace and Chainalysis.