Dog•Go•To•The•Moon Price Prediction: Will DOG Price Really Go To The Moon?

- DOG price faces a tough battle among bulls and bears in validating a clear trend.
- Our Dog price prediction for 2024 anticipates a maximum price of $0.0148.
- In 2030, we expect Dog price to record a maximum price of $0.0563.
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON, commonly known as DOG is a cryptocurrency launched on April 24, 2024, using the Runes protocol. Known for its quick popularity, DOG quickly became the most popular token on the Runes platform.
DOG’s quick rise can be traced back to an effective airdrop campaign. On its first day, the developers distributed 100 billion DOG tokens to over 75,000 owners of Runestone Ordinal NFTs. This strategy not only skyrocketed DOG’s value but also established it as a significant token within the Runes system.
In this latest DOG price prediction, we’ll find out the current market sentiment of DOG price and explore the possibilities of the token truly going to the moon in the coming months.
|Cryptocurrency
|DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON
|Token
|DOG
|Price
|$0.0058
|Market Cap
|$726,875,483
|Trading Volume
|$75,919,681
|Circulating Supply
|100,000,000,000 DOG
|All-time High
|$0.008485
|All-time Low
|$0.001829
|24 High
|$0.008449
|24 Low
|$0.006683
DOG Price Prediction : Technical Analysis
|Metric
|Value
|Price Prediction
|$0.02413 (221.51% increase)
|Volatility
|40.88%
|50-Day SMA
|– (not available)
|200-Day SMA
|– (not available)
|14-Day RSI
|65.90
|Sentiment
|Neutral
|Fear & Greed Index
|72 (Greed)
|Green Days
|18/30 (60%)
DOG Price Analysis
DOG price faces a bullish pressure as it surges toward $0.006
TL; DR Breakdown
- DOG price analysis shows that DOG faced a bullish pattern as it surged toward $0.006
- Resistance for DOG is present at $0.006472
- Support for DOG/USD is present at $0.004885
The DOG price analysis for 25 June confirms that bulls sparked a solid buying pressure as DOG price plunged selling confidence by heading toward resistance lines. The price is currently aiming for a retest of $0.006.
DOG price analysis 1-day chart: DOG price faces a bullish correction
Analyzing the daily price chart of DOG, DOG’s price faced a robust buying pressure as the price continued to surge above immediate Fib channels and headed toward the $0.006 level. However, the DOG price is facing a surge in selling demand as sellers are strongly defending further surges. The 24-hour volume has declined to $23.8 million, showing a decreased interest in trading activity today. DOG price is currently trading at $0.00584, increasing by over 1.55% in the last 24 hours.
The RSI-14 trend line (relative strength index) has surged from its previous level and currently trades at 46, hinting that a bullish pressure is on the edge. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.
DOG/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls aim for an immediate correction above moving averages
The 4-hour DOG price chart suggests that bulls are strengthening their position as they are aiming to hold the price above the EMA trend lines. However, bears are maintaining selling confidence as the price tough battle.
The BoP indicator is trading in a positive region at 0.5, showing that short-term buyers are taking a chance to accelerate an upward trend.
Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line and the indicator aims for a positive momentum, strengthening long-position holders’ confidence.
What to expect from DOG price analysis next?
The hourly price chart confirms that DOG price attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing for further recovery in the upcoming hours. If DOG’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.006472, it will fuel a bullish rally to $0.008142.
If bulls fail to initiate a surge, DOG price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.004885, which may begin a bearish trend to $0.00367.
DOG Technical Indicators: Levels And Action
Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$ 0.005464
|BUY
|SMA 5
|$ 0.005326
|BUY
|SMA 10
|$ 0.004493
|BUY
|SMA 21
|$ 0.003492
|BUY
Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$ 0.00531
|BUY
|EMA 5
|$ 0.004882
|BUY
|EMA 10
|$ 0.00428
|BUY
|EMA 21
|$ 0.003701
|BUY
Recent News
- Ordinals developer and Runestone founder Leonidas Leonidas expressed on the X social network that if Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, is still alive, he is likely aware of the meme coin craze, particularly $DOG, on the blockchain.
DOG Price Prediction June 2024
DOG’s price moves in a mixed way in the cryptocurrency market. DOG stands out from many other cryptocurrencies because it doesn’t rely on pre-sales or team allocations. Instead, it’s powered entirely by its community, without any central authority in charge. This has led to a dedicated and enthusiastic group of supporters who are crucial to the growth and evolution of DOG.
Read more: Top DOG: Bitcoin’s Most Successful Rune to Date Rallies, Eyes Exchange Listings
By the end of June, we might see a maximum price of $0.009 and a minimum price of $0.0065, with an average price of $0.0072.
|Month
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|June
|$0.0065
|$0.0072
|$0.009
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2024
The DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON cryptocurrency is expected to achieve a minimum price of $0.0142 in 2024. The price could climb to a peak of $0.0148, with an average trading price around $0.0143.
|Year
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|2024
|$0.0142
|$0.0143
|$0.0148
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Predictions 2025-2030
|Year
|Minimum Price
|Average Price
|Maximum Price
|2025
|$0.0158
|$0.0161
|$0.0172
|2026
|$0.0186
|$0.0188
|$0.0201
|2027
|$0.0227
|$0.0232
|$0.0248
|2028
|$0.0286
|$0.0291
|$0.0320
|2029
|$0.0367
|$0.0377
|$0.0415
|2030
|$0.0465
|$0.0479
|$0.0563
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2025
In 2025, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is projected to have a minimum price of $0.0158. It could potentially reach a high of $0.0172, averaging around $0.0161 throughout the year.
DOG Price Forecast for 2026
In 2026, the estimated lowest price for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is projected to be $0.0186. The maximum price might reach $0.0201, with an average price of $0.0188.
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Prediction 2027
For the year 2027, the lowest expected price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is $0.0227. The maximum price is anticipated to be $0.0248, with the average for the year hovering around $0.0232.
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2028
The forecast for 2028 suggests a minimum price of $0.0286 for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON. The price could rise to a maximum of $0.0320, with the average likely to be $0.0291.
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2029
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is expected to reach a minimum price of $0.0367 in 2029. The maximum price could be $0.0415, with an average trading value of $0.0377 throughout the year.
DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Prediction 2030
According to analysis, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON could reach a minimum value of $0.0465 in 2030. The highest price is projected to be $0.0563, with an average of $0.0479.
DOG Market Price Forecast: Analysts’ Predictions
|Firm Name
|2024
|2025
|Coincodex
|$0.0075
|$0.034
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$0.0161
|$0.0188
Cryptopolitan’s DOG Price Prediction
At Cryptopolitan, we are bullish on DOG’s future price as the historical market sentiment is extremely impressive. By the end of 2024, the DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON cryptocurrency is expected to achieve a minimum price of $0.0142. The price could climb to a peak of $0.0148, with an average trading price of around $0.0143.
DOG Historical Price Sentiment
- April 26, 2024: According to historical price movements, DOG Coin opened at $0.004494 and reached a daily high of $0.00519, with significant trading volume indicating strong trader interest.
- End of April 2024: Price fluctuations saw a high of $0.005061 on April 28; closed at $0.003568 on April 30.
- May 1, 2024: Price slightly recovered to $0.003733 from the April close.
- First week of May 2024: Coin value decreased to a low of $0.002163 on May 7, marking a significant drop from late April highs.
- Mid-May 2024: Starting at $0.002084 on May 15, DOG Coin’s price gradually increased; it reached $0.004297 by May 22, signaling recovery and boosted trading activity.
- Last ten days of May 2024: Peak volatility observed; price peaked at $0.008378 on May 30 but fell to $0.007355 on May 31, despite high trading volume peaking at $103,644,560 on May 30.