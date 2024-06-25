Dog•Go•To•The•Moon Price Prediction: Will DOG Price Really Go To The Moon?

Key Takeaways

DOG price faces a tough battle among bulls and bears in validating a clear trend.

Our Dog price prediction for 2024 anticipates a maximum price of $0.0148.

In 2030, we expect Dog price to record a maximum price of $0.0563.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON, commonly known as DOG is a cryptocurrency launched on April 24, 2024, using the Runes protocol. Known for its quick popularity, DOG quickly became the most popular token on the Runes platform.

DOG’s quick rise can be traced back to an effective airdrop campaign. On its first day, the developers distributed 100 billion DOG tokens to over 75,000 owners of Runestone Ordinal NFTs. This strategy not only skyrocketed DOG’s value but also established it as a significant token within the Runes system.

In this latest DOG price prediction, we’ll find out the current market sentiment of DOG price and explore the possibilities of the token truly going to the moon in the coming months.

Overview

Cryptocurrency DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token DOG Price $0.0058 Market Cap $726,875,483 Trading Volume $75,919,681 Circulating Supply 100,000,000,000 DOG All-time High $0.008485 All-time Low $0.001829 24 High $0.008449 24 Low $0.006683

DOG Price Prediction : Technical Analysis

Metric Value Price Prediction $0.02413 (221.51% increase) Volatility 40.88% 50-Day SMA – (not available) 200-Day SMA – (not available) 14-Day RSI 65.90 Sentiment Neutral Fear & Greed Index 72 (Greed) Green Days 18/30 (60%)

DOG Price Analysis

DOG price faces a bullish pressure as it surges toward $0.006

TL; DR Breakdown

DOG price analysis shows that DOG faced a bullish pattern as it surged toward $0.006

Resistance for DOG is present at $0.006472

Support for DOG/USD is present at $0.004885

The DOG price analysis for 25 June confirms that bulls sparked a solid buying pressure as DOG price plunged selling confidence by heading toward resistance lines. The price is currently aiming for a retest of $0.006.

DOG price analysis 1-day chart: DOG price faces a bullish correction

Analyzing the daily price chart of DOG, DOG’s price faced a robust buying pressure as the price continued to surge above immediate Fib channels and headed toward the $0.006 level. However, the DOG price is facing a surge in selling demand as sellers are strongly defending further surges. The 24-hour volume has declined to $23.8 million, showing a decreased interest in trading activity today. DOG price is currently trading at $0.00584, increasing by over 1.55% in the last 24 hours.

The RSI-14 trend line (relative strength index) has surged from its previous level and currently trades at 46, hinting that a bullish pressure is on the edge. The SMA-14 level suggests volatility in the next few hours.

DOG/USD 4-hour price chart: Bulls aim for an immediate correction above moving averages

The 4-hour DOG price chart suggests that bulls are strengthening their position as they are aiming to hold the price above the EMA trend lines. However, bears are maintaining selling confidence as the price tough battle.

The BoP indicator is trading in a positive region at 0.5, showing that short-term buyers are taking a chance to accelerate an upward trend.

Additionally, the MACD trend line has formed bullish candles above the signal line and the indicator aims for a positive momentum, strengthening long-position holders’ confidence.

What to expect from DOG price analysis next?

The hourly price chart confirms that DOG price attempts to drop below the immediate support line; however, bulls are eyeing for further recovery in the upcoming hours. If DOG’s price successfully holds its momentum above $0.006472, it will fuel a bullish rally to $0.008142.

If bulls fail to initiate a surge, DOG price may drop below the immediate support line at $0.004885, which may begin a bearish trend to $0.00367.

DOG Technical Indicators: Levels And Action

Daily Simple Moving Average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $ 0.005464 BUY SMA 5 $ 0.005326 BUY SMA 10 $ 0.004493 BUY SMA 21 $ 0.003492 BUY

Daily Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $ 0.00531 BUY EMA 5 $ 0.004882 BUY EMA 10 $ 0.00428 BUY EMA 21 $ 0.003701 BUY

Recent News

Ordinals developer and Runestone founder Leonidas Leonidas expressed on the X social network that if Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, is still alive, he is likely aware of the meme coin craze, particularly $DOG, on the blockchain.

DOG Price Prediction June 2024

DOG’s price moves in a mixed way in the cryptocurrency market. DOG stands out from many other cryptocurrencies because it doesn’t rely on pre-sales or team allocations. Instead, it’s powered entirely by its community, without any central authority in charge. This has led to a dedicated and enthusiastic group of supporters who are crucial to the growth and evolution of DOG.

Read more: Top DOG: Bitcoin’s Most Successful Rune to Date Rallies, Eyes Exchange Listings

By the end of June, we might see a maximum price of $0.009 and a minimum price of $0.0065, with an average price of $0.0072.

Month Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price June $0.0065 $0.0072 $0.009

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2024

The DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON cryptocurrency is expected to achieve a minimum price of $0.0142 in 2024. The price could climb to a peak of $0.0148, with an average trading price around $0.0143.

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2024 $0.0142 $0.0143 $0.0148

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Predictions 2025-2030

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $0.0158 $0.0161 $0.0172 2026 $0.0186 $0.0188 $0.0201 2027 $0.0227 $0.0232 $0.0248 2028 $0.0286 $0.0291 $0.0320 2029 $0.0367 $0.0377 $0.0415 2030 $0.0465 $0.0479 $0.0563

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2025

In 2025, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is projected to have a minimum price of $0.0158. It could potentially reach a high of $0.0172, averaging around $0.0161 throughout the year.

DOG Price Forecast for 2026

In 2026, the estimated lowest price for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is projected to be $0.0186. The maximum price might reach $0.0201, with an average price of $0.0188.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Prediction 2027

For the year 2027, the lowest expected price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is $0.0227. The maximum price is anticipated to be $0.0248, with the average for the year hovering around $0.0232.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2028

The forecast for 2028 suggests a minimum price of $0.0286 for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON. The price could rise to a maximum of $0.0320, with the average likely to be $0.0291.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Prediction 2029

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is expected to reach a minimum price of $0.0367 in 2029. The maximum price could be $0.0415, with an average trading value of $0.0377 throughout the year.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Prediction 2030

According to analysis, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON could reach a minimum value of $0.0465 in 2030. The highest price is projected to be $0.0563, with an average of $0.0479.

DOG Market Price Forecast: Analysts’ Predictions

Firm Name 2024 2025 Coincodex $0.0075 $0.034 DigitalCoinPrice $0.0161 $0.0188

Cryptopolitan’s DOG Price Prediction

At Cryptopolitan, we are bullish on DOG’s future price as the historical market sentiment is extremely impressive. By the end of 2024, the DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON cryptocurrency is expected to achieve a minimum price of $0.0142. The price could climb to a peak of $0.0148, with an average trading price of around $0.0143.

