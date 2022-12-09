Dogecoin price analysis: Prices surge upwards, exceeding $0.09838 margin

The latest Dogecoin price analysis shows an upward trend for cryptocurrency today, as overpowering pressure from the buying side is observed. Green candlesticks are now marching toward their next target after crossing the $0.09909 hurdle during the day. The buying activity is most likely to intensify in the upcoming week. A further effort from the buyers is required for the bulls to counter their next target.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: Price levels ascend to $0.09838 after a recent upsurge

The one-day Dogecoin price analysis shows a growing bullish trend as the coin value experienced a rise today. The bulls have been winning the game for the past 18 hours as the price has been following a constantly increasing trend. Currently, the DOGE/USD value sits at $0.09838 due to the latest bullish strike. The upward trend is to continue in the approaching days if the bullish momentum gains further strength. The moving average (MA) value in the one-day price chart settles at $0.1002.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The volatility is decreasing, which means that a further uptrend in price is expected soon. Moreover, the Bollinger Bands Indicator has thus reached $0.1133 point, whereas its lower band has moved to $0.742 point. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has climbed to 56.92 because of the ongoing bullish wave.

Dogecoin price analysis 4-hour price chart: Bullish momentum stimulates to retrieve price over $0.09838

The price has been traveling high, according to the 4-hour Dogecoin price analysis. The recent uptrend started last night and continued throughout the day. The price function has been headed upwards for the last 18 hours, and as a result, the price has reached the $0.09838 level. The recent bullish trend has brought good prospects for cryptocurrency as it has gained significant value.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

As the volatility has increased tremendously, the upper Bollinger band is now touching the $0.1014 mark, whereas the lower Bollinger band is on the $0.0943 mark. The RSI curve has entered the overbought zone and is trading at index 41.69, confirming the uptrend in price.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

The Dogecoin price analysis suggests the bulls are trying to elevate the price level as a continuous increase in price occurred during the past few days. The DOGE/USD price has rejoined the $0.09838 level, thus confirming the rise in price. We can expect a further upward price movement in the upcoming hours, as the four hours price analysis is also giving bullish hints, and the price will hopefully break above the resistance for $0.09909 to continue further upside.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.