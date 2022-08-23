Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE fails to recover above $0.071, looks to test further downside? 

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a steady retrace and another lower local high set during the day. Therefore, DOGE/USD is not yet ready to recover, and further tests of the downside should follow.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the green over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 1.03 percent, while Ethereum gained around 4 percent. The rest of the top altcoins followed with similar results.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin retests upside

DOGE/USD traded between $0.06629 to $0.06917, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 25.4 percent, totaling $351.67 million, while the total market cap trades around $9 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to move lower again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a failure to set a strong recovery, indicating that another lower high will soon be set, and a decline will follow over the next 24 hours.

Dogecoin price action has traded with strong selling pressure over the past week after a new swing high was set at $0.089. From there, DOGE/USD failed to continue higher, leading to a quick retrace lower.

Higher local low was briefly set at $0.08 on Thursday. However, recovery was not seen after, leading DOGE/USD to drop even lower to $0.068 next major support. Consolidation followed for several days, with no strong recovery seen once more.

Dogecoin broke out of the consolidation early yesterday, moving towards the $0.065 support. A slight retrace has been seen since, with another lower local high indicating that another strong drop lower will follow over the next days.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen lower local high set after a steady recovery earlier today. Therefore, DOGE/USD is likely ready to push even lower and look to break past the $0.065 current low later in the week.

