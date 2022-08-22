logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly fails to recover, spikes to $0.065

Dogecoin Price analysis 2022 08 22

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen another quick spike lower and a retrace to retest previous support as resistance. Therefore, we expect further upside overnight as bulls are looking to set another lower local high.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly fails to recover, spikes to $0.065 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin declined by 1 percent, while Ethereum 2by .65 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market traded with similar results, with Dogecoin losing over 3 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continues to decline

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06561 to $0.07065, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 0.84 percent, totaling $469.8 million, while the total market cap trades around $0.88 billion, ranking the coin in 110th place overall.

ITB Widget Example


DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to retest $0.068 as resistance?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a slight reaction higher, indicating that previous support will be retested as resistance.

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE fails to recover, spikes to $0.065
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin price action has seen a strong retrace over the past days after a new swing high was set just below $0.09 on Tuesday. After more than a 20 percent drop, new major support was established at $0.068.

Consolidation continued later last week as recovery could not be made above $0.071 resistance. After further rejection of the upside, DOGE/USD broke past the $0.068 consolidation overnight, quickly leading to the $0.065 next support.

From there, Dogecoin price action quickly reacted higher to retest previous resistance as support. Likely another lower high will soon be formed around the resistance, leading DOGE/USD to test further downside later in the week as sellers are still dominating the market.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion 

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen another quick spike lower to $0.065, from which a reaction higher followed over the last hours. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to set another lower high before further attempts to drop lower are made.

While waiting for Dogecoin to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly fails to recover, spikes to $0.065
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Tezos, and Chiliz Daily Price Analyses – 22 August Morning Price Prediction
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
OnyxTraders Review — 5 things you should know about OnyxTraders.com
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 22nd
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum merge: the road to centralization?
22 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 21st
21 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 21st
21 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us