Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE slowly fails to recover, spikes to $0.065

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen another quick spike lower and a retrace to retest previous support as resistance. Therefore, we expect further upside overnight as bulls are looking to set another lower local high.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin declined by 1 percent, while Ethereum 2by .65 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market traded with similar results, with Dogecoin losing over 3 percent.

Dogecoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Dogecoin continues to decline

DOGE/USD traded in a range of $0.06561 to $0.07065, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 0.84 percent, totaling $469.8 million, while the total market cap trades around $0.88 billion, ranking the coin in 110th place overall.

DOGE/USD 4-hour chart: DOGE looks to retest $0.068 as resistance?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see a slight reaction higher, indicating that previous support will be retested as resistance.

Dogecoin price action has seen a strong retrace over the past days after a new swing high was set just below $0.09 on Tuesday. After more than a 20 percent drop, new major support was established at $0.068.

Consolidation continued later last week as recovery could not be made above $0.071 resistance. After further rejection of the upside, DOGE/USD broke past the $0.068 consolidation overnight, quickly leading to the $0.065 next support.

From there, Dogecoin price action quickly reacted higher to retest previous resistance as support. Likely another lower high will soon be formed around the resistance, leading DOGE/USD to test further downside later in the week as sellers are still dominating the market.

Dogecoin price analysis: Conclusion

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today as we have seen another quick spike lower to $0.065, from which a reaction higher followed over the last hours. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to set another lower high before further attempts to drop lower are made.

