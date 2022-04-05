TL;DR Breakdown

The Dogecoin price analysis is bullish.

Resistance for DOGE is present at $0.151.

Support for DOGE is found at $0.146.

The latest Dogecoin price analysis shows a bullish trend as an upward price movement has been recorded in the last 24-hours. The market has been following a bullish trend for the past few weeks, and the price has undergone a significant improvement. A similar trend was observed today as well, as the bulls took hold of the market by taking the DOGE/USD value up to $0.150 end.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart: bullish recovery is on the way as price levels rise to $0.150

The one-day Dogecoin price analysis is confirming an upward trend for the crypto pair, as the bulls have been leading the price chart even today. The past few weeks have proved to be quite favorable for the buyers. Today’s trend has yet again proved to be on the supportive side, as the price has increased up to the $0.150 level gaining 5.90 percent value during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the moving average (MA) value has been trading at $0.143 as well.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The increasing volatility is indicative of future trends, and it can be predicted that more uptrends may be observed in the future. The Bollinger Bands upper value is settling at $0.156, representing the strongest resistance for DOGE, while its lower value is $0.1130 representing the strongest support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score moved up to index 65 because of the continuous buying trend.

Dogecoin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour price chart for Dogecoin price analysis shows the price has undergone a recovery today, but a correction has also started during the past few hours. The buying momentum intensified for the first eight hours of the trading session, and the price even jumped high towards $0.155 for a moment, which has now triggered the selling pressure. The sellers are now dominating the market as the price is retracing downwards. The price has reduced to $0.149, but it is still at a higher point than its moving average, which is settling at the $0.148 mark.

DOGE/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

If we discuss the Bollinger bands values, then its upper value is present at $0.153, and its lower value is at $0.136. The price has returned back inside the Bollinger bands limits after jumping above the upper limit for a short period. The RSI curve is showing a downward movement, and the score has been decreased to index 56 on the 4-hour chart.

Dogecoin price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours Dogecoin price analysis shows that the price has undergone a major improvement during the day. The price has increased up to $0.150 after undergoing a constant upgradation for the past two weeks. We expect DOGE to continue further upside later today after correction for a short time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.