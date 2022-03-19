TL;DR Breakdown

Dogecoin price analysis appears to be bullish.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.1342.

The strongest support is present at $0.1131.

The Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market to continue a bullish movement showing massive room for further bullish activity. DOGE/USD cost of the meme cryptocurrency had experienced a massive inclining trend which has caused the value of Dogecoin to spike to $0.1189 on March 18, 2022, and continued gaining momentum further upwards.

Today, on March 19, 2022, the cryptocurrency price has spiked to $0.1195. Dogecoin has been up 3.60% in the last 24 hours, with a trading volume of $423,782,992. DOGE currently trades at $0.1195 and ranks #13 with a live market cap of $15,847,062,425 at the time of writing.

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an opening trend. With its volatility following an increasing movement, the value of the cryptocurrency is more likely to undergo volatile change. As a result, it seems that the DOGE/USD price has become more vulnerable to change from either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1201, which represents the strongest resistance for DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1131, which serves as the strongest support for DOGE.

The DOGE/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating bullish movement. However, tracing the path of the DOGE/USD price, we can also deduce that the price broke the resistance recently and now has begun following a linear way. The bulls might maintain their advantage and raise the DOGE price; for now, the market appears to move in a bullish domain, increasing the value of the cryptocurrency.

DOGE/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66, which means the assets are inflated, falling into the overvaluation region. In addition, the RSI seems to follow a linear path, indicating a constant market movement towards stability.

Dogecoin Price Analysis for 1-day: DOGE moves upwards

Dogecoin price analysis reveals the market’s volatility experiencing a slightly increasing movement with the resistance and support band moving in opposite directions concerning each other. As a result, the price of the meme cryptocurrency will proceed with volatility. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1342, which serves as the strongest resistance for DOGE. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.1069, which serves as the strongest support for DOGE.

The DOGE/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, indicating a bullish movement. The meme cryptocurrency has entered a solid bullish domain today and is showing signs of an increasing market as the price moves upwards.

DOGE/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44, which shows that the value of the meme cryptocurrency is stable, falling in the lower neutral region. However, the RSI appears to be moving linearly, which indicates that the cost remains constant.

Dogecoin Price Analysis Conclusion

Concluding the Dogecoin price analysis, we can deduce that the meme cryptocurrency has continued its bullish movement, and now the bulls are rulers of the market and are hard at work in increasing the value of DOGE. The market shows constant characteristics, which means the bullish movement will be conserved for a long time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.